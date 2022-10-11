Kelsea Ballerini Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction on Stage, Trolls Herself on Social Media

Even Kelsea Ballerini leaves her fly down every now and then. The “HEARTFIRST” singer took to the stage at a recent concert and fans yelled at her that her zipper was undone. She casually fixed the situation. But it’s all on video, as all things are now. So she took to social media to joke about it. Check out the video below.

“happy cringey monday this is my retirement announcement,” she captioned the post.

“I’m retiring,” she says in the video. “It’s been a good few years you guys.”

Kelsea Ballerini is currently out on the ‘HEARTFIRST’ tour. The ten-city run isn’t a full tour; it’s a collection of dates that she already had scheduled to support kelsea, which was released just before the pandemic in 2020.

There have been a lot of memorable moments along the way. Kenny Chesney joined her on stage in Los Angeles at the Greek Theatre. The duo performed their track “half of my hometown,” which name drops their shared hometown of Knoxville, Tenn. Kelsea Ballerini apparently had no idea that he was showing up. While those types of moments are typically staged, she was genuinely surprised by him showing up. It was the first time they had performed the song together live since she joined him at his Nissan Stadium show in Nashville in May.

Kelsea Ballerini Enters a New Era

SUBJECT TO CHANGE was released in September. The album was written during a period of Kelsea’s life where she was going through a divorce. And allowing herself vulnerability was important to her in making the album.

“It’s a dance,” she said. “I’m in a season of life right now where I’m re-figuring that out. I do feel a responsibility to not just show the glittery parts of my life and ‘job.’ That would be really easy to do, but it’s just not real; I feel a responsibility as someone that people look to to be more authentic, even if it’s a bit uncomfortable sometimes. I definitely don’t tend to do it right all the time and I’ve had a messy journey with social media, but I’m constantly doing my best. That’s where I’m at with everything in my life. I’m showing up the best I can.”

Kelsea Ballerini has a few more dates on the ‘HEARTFIRST’ tour. Tonight, she’s in Atlanta, Ga. at The Eastern. That’s really the only Southern date that was on the ten-date run, so there are surely more to come. She wraps with dates in Philadelphia and Connecticut. She’ll be part of a big Nashville New Year’s Eve event in December that’ll be televised. Check out all of her dates and get ticket information at her website.