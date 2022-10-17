Kelsea Ballerini Talks ‘Wardrobe Malfunctions’ & ‘Surprise Guests’ as ‘Heartfirst’ Tour Wraps

As her Heartfirst Tour officially wraps, country music superstar Kelsea Ballerini reflects on “wardrobe malfunctions” and “surprise guests” that occurred during performances.

In her latest Instagram post, Kelsea Ballerini shared some snapshots from the tour and reflected. “The Heartfirst Tour is done,” Ballerini began the caption. “Releasing Subject to Change and watching these songs come to life each night as you’ve let them into your worlds has been so beautiful and therapeutic. Surprise guests, wardrobe malfunctions, oversharing, dusting off old album cuts, a couple breakdowns, a bunch of hugs, and scream sings of I’M DOING MY BEST later…”

Kelsea Ballerini then spoke about her current music ventures and plans. “I can whole heartedly say this [is] my favorite musical chapter already. Thank you to the entire team that made this tour possible and to you for showing up. Let’s do it again sometime.”

The wrap-up of Kelsea Ballerini’s Heartfirst Tour comes less than a month after the country music artist released her new album Subject to Change. During an interview with Yahoo! Entertainment, Ballerini said that the new record is considered her most vulnerable album yet. “Obviously, we’ve all changed a lot the last couple of years,” she explained. “Because life has forced us to. And I feel like the last few years, in my twenties, I’ve grown so much.”

Kelsea Ballerini also spoke about how the album is relatable to everyone. “And I loved that Subject to Change represented my life. It represented everyone’s life, and it kind of thematically took me through the story that I was writing.”

Kelsea Ballerini’s Latest Album Pays Homage to Country Music Legend Shania Twain

While also speaking to Variety recently, Kelsea Ballerini opened up about how Subject to Change pays homage to the ‘90s and fellow country music superstar, Shania Twain.

“I’ve never done a modulation before,” Kelsea Ballerini shared. “I’ve never done a song in two keys. That’s a very ‘90s country thing. But then, obviously, the whole record is inspired by ‘90s music, specifically women in country. And so we wrote in the modulation and we were trying to figure out a way for the pre-chorus to lift into it.”

Kelsea Ballerini then said that she avoided “stepping on” Shania Twain, but wanted to express her love for the music icon. “Shania’s my queen. Everyone knows it. My God, what an incredible artist. And the more I get to know her, the more I’m like, ‘Of course you’re Shania Twain. You couldn’t be cooler.’”

In regards to what kind of advice she received from Shania Twain, Kelsea Ballerini revealed, “Her advice was, ‘You owe people music, and that’s it.’”