Kenny Chesney Fan Dies After Falling at Denver’s Empower Field

A woman died at a Kenny Chesney concert on Saturday, July 30, when she fell from an escalator at Denver, Colorado’s Empower Field. According to Denver Police, she was sitting on the escalator railing when she fell at about 10:52 pm. She died from injuries in the fall, and Denver Police are investigating her death as an accident.

“To my understanding, there was [no foul play], it was just an accidental fall, I don’t think anyone pushed her or anything like that,” said a police spokesperson to the Denver Post.

Kenney Chesney shared his condolences after the incident, per the Denver Post. “I was devastated to learn of the loss of someone after our show. There had been so much joy, so much heart coming from the people of Denver last night — and to hear this is heartbreaking,” he said. “Life is precious. Sharing music brings us together and that love we share makes us so much more. For the lady who came to share that love, there are no words. For her friends and family’s loss, I grieve with them and for them.”

Denver’s Empower Field at Mile High also put out a statement via Twitter following the tragic news. “We extended our deepest sympathies to the loved ones of the woman involved in the tragic incident that occurred at the end of Saturday’s concert at Empower Field at Mile High,” wrote Stadium Management Company. “There is nothing more important than the safety of our guests, and Stadium Management Company is in communication with the Denver Police Department as it investigates this unfortunate situation.”

Kenny Chesney Expresses Condolences After Tragic Accident On Here and Now Tour

Kenny Chesney expressed his deepest sympathies to the woman’s family per the Denver Post. He spoke about the importance of music bringing us together and sharing love. Kenny Chesney is a performer who believes in the power and love of music, and this incident could possibly put a damper on his spirit in shows to come.

Chesney recently came off a show at Lumen Field in Seattle, where he reflected on the “incredibly loud” night afterward. “Thank you, Seattle, for one incredibly loud night full of love, energy and raw passion for the music,” he wrote on Instagram. “You were @seahawks game day loud and we love you for it. A special thanks to everyone at the Seattle Seahawks organization and everyone at @lumenfield for having us back for our 8th show at the home of the Seahawks.”

All in all, Kenny Chesney’s Here and Now Tour will continue through the summer. There are many more incredibly loud nights to come for the country music star.