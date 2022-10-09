Kenny Chesney and Old Dominion Release New Video for ‘Beer With My Friends’

Kenny Chesney’s ‘Here and Now’ tour was one for the books. The country music megastar set records by selling more than 1.3 million tickets along the way. He had Old Dominion, Dan + Shay and Carly Pearce on the road with him for the run. During his last stop in Foxborough, Mass., he debuted a brand new song to commemorate the tour. “Beer With My Friends” hit country radio at the same time.

He took video of the good times that he had with his friends along the way, and now, he’s put all of that footage together for a music video for “Beer With My Friends.” Check out the journey in the new music video below.

“When I knew I wanted to do this song, I knew I wanted to do it with Old Dominion,” he said when the song was released. “The kind of summer this has been, the music, the moments, every member of No Shoes Nation, I wanted something that captured that heart and spirit – and I wanted to pull someone in who’d understand. We’ve all been inside this song on good days and bad days, and whichever you’re having, I want people to reach for this song.”

The video starts with Kenny Chesney and Old Dominion hanging out on a tour bus. He comes out with his tour mates for one of the surprise, pop-up shows that they did along the way. Old Dominion did those smaller shows on off nights during the tour. And every now and again, Kenny Chesney would show up at those smaller venues with the band.

“I’m here to have some beer with my friends at an Old Dominion pop-up show,” he says in the video.

Kenny Chesney Likes to Surprise His Friends

Old Dominion aren’t the only friends that Kenny Chesney has surprised. Last week, he stopped by Kelsea Ballerini’s show at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles. She said that she genuinely had no idea that he was going to show up. He joined her on stage to perform their duet “half of my hometown.” The two are both from the Knoxville, Tenn. area, and the town is name dropped at the end of the track. They also united in Nashville to perform the song during his sold out at show Nissan Stadium in May.

And there were always surprised along the way on the ‘Here and Now’ tour. During a stop in Detroit, Mich., he brought out Uncle Kracker for a few songs. They played their collaboration “When the Sun Goes Down.” They also sang versions of Uncle Kracker’s “Follow Me” and Dobie Gray’s “Drift Away.”

Kenny Chesney’s year is done, but Old Dominion have one more date on the road. They’re in Hollywood, Fla. on November 2. Get ticket information at their website.