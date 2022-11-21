Kenny Chesney Announces ‘I Go Back’ Tour for 2023: See the Dates

Kenny Chesney released his debut album In My Wildest Dreams in 1994. Since then, he has recorded more than 20 albums, launched a record 31 singles to the top of the Billboard Country Airplay chart, and become one of the best-selling artists in country history. The East Tennessee native boasts a trophy case full of awards including several ACM Entertainer of the Year Awards. Earlier this year, his Here and Now Tour sold over a million tickets making it his highest-grossing tour ever. Now, Kenny is looking to hit the road again in 2023.

Kenny Chesney will kick off his 19-stop I Go Back Tour in March. However, this outing will be a little different. Instead of hitting major arenas across the country, he’s heading to smaller markets to give back to the members of the No Shoes Nation that made him the massive star that he is today. Chesney announced the tour on social media.

Kenny Chesney found inspiration for this tour in his song of the same name. “’I Go Back’ is a song about holding all those things that shaped you very close and keeping them alive any way you can,” he said in the post. “In 2023, I decided rather than just go repeat what we did on this summer’s stadium tour, I wanted to take this band and these songs to a lot of the cities we played on the way up, call it the I Go Back Tour and do just that.”

Presale tickets for Kenney Chesney’s 2023 tour will be available to No Shoes Nation members on Monday 11/29. See Chesney’s website for more ticket info.

Kenny Chesney is Going Back to Cities that Made Him a Star

In a statement, Kenny Chesney talked a little more about the inspiration for the tour. “When a year is as hot and alive as 2022 was, you don’t want to try to recapture that magic,” he said. “I still have the sounds of diesel engines and No Shoes Nation in my head – and that made me as ‘What else could I do? What would be something that would put me every bit as much in the music and give No Shoes Nation another reason to believe? How can we reach those people who might not come to stadium shows, who live a little off the obvious path, but who love this music every bit as much?’”

Kenny Chesney went on to say that there was a different kind of magic during his early shows. “I remember coming up, the craziness of so many of those dates,” he recalled. “Markets where people were using chain cutters to get onto the lawn because we were so sold out in the Carolinas… That’s a kind of energy that should never be left behind.”