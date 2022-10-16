Kenny Chesney Celebrates Massive Tennessee Win Over Alabama

Count Kenny Chesney among the deliriously happy masses at Neyland Stadium thrilled with the Tennessee victory over Alabama.

Chesney went to the game with Kelsea Ballerini. They both hung out with fellow country music superstar Morgan Wallen at Peyton Manning’s new bar, Saloon 16, which is near the stadium. Manning also made it to the party at the saloon after he served as the guest picker on ESPN’s College Football GameDay show.

Chesney tweeted a black and white photo of himself high atop the stadium. He captioned the photo “Great to be back in Rocky Top. What a game.”

Great to be back in Rocky Top. What a game!! pic.twitter.com/yHSvb1ZNYq — Kenny Chesney (@kennychesney) October 16, 2022

And we agree with Kenny Chesney. It was one helluva game. The Vols won 52-49 as Chase McGrath’s 40-yard field goal attempt cleared the goal posts on the game’s final play. It started a mass celebration. Tennessee hadn’t beaten Alabama since 2006. That’s the season before Nick Saban took over the program. So until Saturday night, the Vols were 0 for Saban. That’s a nice streak to snap. And it was especially meaningful because the Vols now find themselves in the national playoff chatter.

Alabama was a shaky No. 3 after surviving last Saturday’s game, which came down to the final play at home against Texas A&M. Tennessee came into the Bama game ranked No. 6. The Vols will move up at least one spot, if not higher.

No doubt, Kenny Chesney is giving Josh Heupel a big thumbs up for how he’s revived the program. Heupel is in his second season coaching the Vols. And the coach knows what it takes to win a national title. After all, he quarterbacked the Oklahoma Sooners to the national crown in 2000.

Meanwhile, Kenny Chesney has time to relax and enjoy his favorite college football team. He finished his Here And Now Tour in August. He recently surprised Ballerini on stage in Los Angeles. The two sang their duet, “Half Of My Hometown.” Ballerini, a Knoxville native, posted a short video to TikTok at the pre-game party.

The Saloon 16 social media account also shared some snapshots.