Kenny Chesney Crosses Million-Ticket Mark on Summer Tour, Becoming His Highest-Grossing Ever

Kenny Chesney just wrapped his exhaustive “Here and Now” tour with two dates at Gillette Stadium near Boston. Along the way, he performed at venues ranging from 8,000-seat amphitheaters to 70,000-seat stadiums. He commemorated a memorable summer with the release of his latest single, “Beer With My Friends,” ahead of the final shows. Now, he’s celebrating a career milestone.

When the “Here and Now” tour was initially scheduled for the summer of 2020, it was called the “Chillaxification” tour. The “Everyone She Knows” singer eventually got back to it after the pandemic, and he found a new achievement. He’s had 18 cross-country treks since the year 2000, and this one officially sold more tickets than any other. According to Billboard, the tour sold 1.3 million tickets across its 41 dates. That grossed $135 million. That number finishes second for sales during Kenny Chesney’s career.

The tour kickoff at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. set the bar. The show sold 58,000 tickets amassing $8.6 million. While he’d hit several more stadiums along the way, no single date matched that one. Over the course of the two shows at Gillette Stadium, he raked in $13 million and sold 122,000 tickets. Since 2011, he has closed each tour at the home of the New England Patriots.

It was Kenny Chesney’s 13th tour to surpass the $1 million earnings mark. That unprecedented run stretches back to his “Margaritas ‘n Senoritas” tour in 2003. The only tour that grossed more money was “The Big Revival Tour” in 2015. And that was by a slim margin at $1.335 million.

Kenny Chesney started his 2000s run with “Kenny Chesney on Tour” by grossing $8.6 million.

Kenny Chesney Shares “Beers With Friends” in 2022

It was quite a year for one of country music’s most successful artists of the millennium. He took his friends Carly Pearce, Old Dominion and Dan + Shay out for the trek. Old Dominion regularly performed pop-up shows along the way, and Kenny Chesney couldn’t resist popping up at several along the way.

He also invited unannounced guests to join him on stage often. Uncle Kracker joined him at Ford Field in Detroit to perform their massive collaboration, “When the Sun Goes Down.” The duo also performed the Uncle Kracker original “Follow Me” and a version of Dobie Gray’s “Drift Away.”

Kenny Chesney also had a chance to let his inner fan shine as Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and head coach Mike McCarthy joined him on stage at AT&T Stadium in Dallas. Every night was as big as the night before, and it goes down in history for the 54-year-old Knoxville native.

He’s grossed $1.2 billion in his touring career, and he’s sold 17.9 million tickets. There’s surely more to come.