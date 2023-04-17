Kenny Chesney Fulfills Ashley Cooke’s ‘10-Year’ Dream With Weekend Duet

Kenny Chesney gave Ashley Cooke the night of a lifetime over the weekend when he pulled her on stage for a duet at the Tortuga Music Festival.

The hit Fort Lauderdale, FL, country music event celebrated 10 years from April 14 through 16th, and as usual, Chesney performed as the final headliner for a sold-out crowd. Cooke was also part of the lineup that day, and when Chesney started into his 2004 hit, When the Sun Goes Down, he asked her for help.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

As she explained, per Country Now, the whole “dream” came together unexpectedly. Kenny had already taken the stage but had to take a break while a storm passed. While she was standing in his tent for shelter, “someone from his team” came looking for her and asked, “Hey, do you wanna sing When The Sun Goes Down with Kenny?’”

“Next thing you know, I’m side stage when When The Sun Goes Down starts,” she continued. “And Kenny yells ‘Ashley! Come here, baby!! I ran out, barefoot and buzzing on both backstage espresso martinis and teenage dreams and got to take the Main Stage with the absolute idol that is Kenny Chesney.”

Ashley Cooke Watched Kenny Chesney Perform at the Debut Tortuga Music Festival

Most singers would, of course, love the opportunity to jump on stage with Kenny Chesney, so Ashley Cooke’s excitement was on par. But for her, it went a little deeper because Cooke had been dreaming of singing with Chesney—at that very festival—since she stood in the audience and watched him during the inaugural event exactly one decade ago.

“Sunday night was pulled straight from a 10-year-long manifestation dream,” she gushed.

“I watched Kenny Chesney from the sand on the Main Stage at Tortuga in 2013 and dreamed of one day getting to play on that stage. Here we are in 2023 and not only did I get to play an entire set on that stage… Kenny also very last minute pulled me up during his set.”

Ashley Cooke didn’t stop there, however. She also went on to share a few reasons why she has so much admiration for the Grammy winner.

“Artists like him are the reason the country music genre is truly a family. He isn’t afraid to take a bet on the next generation,” Cooke said. ” He wants to love greatly and pass down all he’s learned along the way. They say to never meet your heroes – but I say if your hero is anything like Kenny Chesney… Soak up every damn moment you can.”