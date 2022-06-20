Kenny Chesney Suffers Hand Injury During Philadelphia Concert, Keeps Performing

Kenny Chesney’s latest stop on the “Here and Now Tour” suffered a brief setback when the star of the show injured his hand during a Philadelphia performance. According to social media posts from viewers at the show, Chesney had to stop the music for a bit and tend to his hand, which was bleeding heavily. The blood ended up on his jeans and shirt, but it didn’t stop Chesney from delivering another epic performance at Lincoln Financial Field — his 10th straight sellout in the city.

A member of Chesney’s team rushed to the stage and bandaged him up after everyone realized what had happened. It’s unclear what happened to cause the cut on his finger. Fans posted their support, well wishes, and admiration for Chesney and his resolve after the show.

“Kenny Chesney gushing blood from his finger, had someone come out on stage to tape it, all while not missing a beat,” local radio station 92.5 captioned a post.

“@kennychesney literally had a bleeding finger during our concert tonight in Philly and he kept performing… that’s dedication 10/10,” wrote a Twitter user.

“I was amazed! He didn’t miss a beat the whole time!” wrote yet another user.

Kenny Chesney has played enough shows in his life that he’s used to a little adversity

Before the bloody finger incident, Kenny Chesney hadn’t injured himself during a concert since 2008 when his foot lodged itself in a stage lift in South Carolina. He played the entire show anyways; and then afterwards, doctors had to cut his boot off due to the swelling. At the time, Chesney credited the adrenaline he felt from the fans.

“I took one look at those fans, and there was no way I wasn’t going on. Sometimes the energy and the adrenalin pull you through. They had come to rock, and there was no way I was sending them home with anything less than the best of what me and my guys came to do. So we put it all out there and give them back at least as good as they gave us,” Chesney shared in 2008. “Honestly, through the pain, through all of it, Columbia, S.C., totally got me through.”

Philadelphia was the 18th stop on Chesney’s current summer stadium tour, Music Mayhem reports. He’ll take a much-deserved three day break before rocking for Cincinnati on June 23rd.

Earlier this month, Chesney had another memorable moment on tour — this time for the right reasons. In Arlington, Texas, Chesney invited up Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy and quarterback Dak Prescott for a special, crowd pleasing appearance.

“Texas, what an epic night!” Chesney wrote on Twitter. “You were beautiful and know I love you and what happened last night at the home of the @DallasCowboys!! Thanks to Coach Mike McCarthy and @Dak Prescott for joining us on stage.”