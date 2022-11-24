Kenny Chesney Just Received a Stack of Platinum and Gold Certifications

Christmas appears to have come early for country music sensation Kenny Chesney as he’s received a stack of platinum and gold certifications. With this collection of new honors, he’s now picked up 43 million RIAA certifications throughout his career. Let’s go down the rabbit hole by starting with his 2004 CMA Album of the Year titled When The Sun Goes Down. It has been certified five times Platinum and American Kids bypassing four-times Platinum. So, Chesney has gained 28 certifications for his catalogs. Now that The Big Revival is at Platinum status, both Hemingway’s Whiskey and Just Who I Am: Poets & Pirates are also two times Platinum as well.

El Cerrito Place and Live A Little are two of seven songs that have been certified Gold. Don’t Happen Twice and You Had Me From Hello have both gone Gold. You Had Me From Hello earned Platinum status with How Forever Feels. She Thinks My Tractor’s Sexy has hit two times Platinum.

Kenny Chesney Adds A Pair OF Three-Times Platinum Certifications

Chesney has a pair of three-times Platinum certifications. Let’s start out with his Grace Potter duet You And Tequila and Somewhere With You. Duets with P!nk (Setting the World On Fire) and Uncle Kracker (the six-week No. 1 When The Sun Goes Down) join There Goes My Life, Don’t Blink, and Summertime as two-times Platinum-certified classics.

As for the rest of this list, Music Row reports, Chesney’s other Platinum singles are You Save Me, Anything But Mine, All The Pretty Girls, Save It For A Rainy Day, Never Wanted Nothing More and the ACM Single of the Year The Good Stuff. That amasses 33 million Platinum and Gold singles and 10 million RIAA-certified albums.

Country Music Star Adds Kelsea Ballerini To His Upcoming Tour

In other Kenny Chesney news, he’s named Kelsea Ballerini as his special guest on his new tour. Chesney is ready to get back on the road in 2023 with his “I Got Back” Tour. Chesney and Ballerini do have one thing in common besides their love of country music. Both of them come from the city of Knoxville, Tennessee. Why in the world did Chesney pick Ballerini for his tour? There are some pretty compelling reasons that he gives.

“Kelsea understands everything about where I come from, because she’s from there, too,” Chesney said in a statement. “She knows how hard it is to leave, how much you miss all those things that make you who you are but also how the only way to chase the kind of dream she has is to do just that. It’s a tough call when you love home the way we both do, but for kids like us, there was never really a choice.”