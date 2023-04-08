Kenny Chesney, Kelsea Ballerini Link Up With ‘Wicked Tuna’ Stars for Epic Pic

Never let it be said that Kenny Chesney and Kelsea Ballerini do not know how to have a good time on a day off. Chesney posted a photo of him and Ballerini with stars of Wicked Tuna. Right now, he’s on his “I Go Back” tour. Let’s take a look at this cool picture and what Chesney wrote to his fans on Twitter.

We had a great day off hanging in Portsmouth, New Hampshire with Marissa McLaughlin and Tyler McLaughlin from the boat Pinwheel on the show Wicked Tuna. Thanks for the laughs and I can’t wait to go fishing. pic.twitter.com/QvfEHWCsTi — Kenny Chesney (@kennychesney) April 8, 2023

One fan wrote, “Looks like you had a great time you guys ! Enjoy”. Another fan said, “Love Portsmouth….. lived there for several years, it is one of my favorites. looking good & glad you all had a great day”. It looks like Kenny and Kelsea had themselves a solid day of rest and relaxation.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

Kenny Chesney Received ‘Happy Birthday’ Surprises While On The Road

Ballerini helped Chesney celebrate his 55th birthday in State College, Pennsylvania. That’s the home of Penn State University. After the show was over, Chesney, Balleiini, and some close friends took a plane trip. He wrote in the caption area on Instagram, “One fun, late night birthday plane ride after our State College, Pennsylvania show with @KelseaBallerini. What a blast. What a tour!”

Back in December 2022, Chesney released a song in honor of his dog, Ruby. Proceeds from fans buying the single went to Stray Rescue of St. Louis. It’s one of the biggest rescue shelters in the United States. The song is titled Da Ruba Girl. “I wrote ‘Da Ruba Girl’ about Ruby because she was this spirit who had so many different pieces to who she was. It was a fun song, and I’d recorded it, but never included it on an album,” Chesney told People. But the song became a fan favorite on Chesney’s “No Shoes Radio” channel on SiriusXM.

As we said, Chesney is already starting out on his “I Go Back” tour. This is a little different than other tours because Chesney is playing smaller venues. Ballerini is his special guest on the tour, too. Tonight (Saturday, April 8), the tour makes a stop in Wilkes-Barre Township, Pennsylvania.

Meanwhile, Chesney recently opened up about his brief 2005 marriage to actress Renee Zellweger. After dating for a few months, Chesney and Zellweger decided to get married. Months later, though, that would be annulled. Chesney looked to rein in his superstar status because the tabloids were hitting him pretty hard.

“That changed a lot,” Chesney said according to Billboard. “What is interesting is we were playing stadiums already. And after that … I didn’t have social anxiety before that, [but] then you add our success and then you add that to your life and you have a little bit of social anxiety.”