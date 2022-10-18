Kenny Chesney and Miranda Lambert Perform in Honor of Joe Galante at Country Music Hall of Fame Induction

Kenny Chesney and Miranda Lambert were a part of the star-studded induction ceremony to the Country Music Hall of Fame on Sunday. The duo were there to honor music executive Joe Galante upon his induction.

Galante worked for several of Nashville’s top labels and he signed Kenny Chesney. He also signed Vince Gill, The Judds, Carrie Underwood, Keith Whitley, Sara Evans and others.

Legendary country group Alabama also performed to honor Galante. They did their own “My Home’s in Alabama.” Kenny Chesney performed “The Good Stuff.” Miranda Lambert performed “White Liar.”

“I thought on my way here about the people the people that we would first meet when we came to town and how you can go down a lot of different roads,” Kenny Chesney began. “I was trying to think about what my life would be like had I not met you. And it ain’t good.”

Jerry Lee Lewis and Keith Whitley were also inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame on Sunday. Lorrie Morgan accepted the honor on Whitley’s behalf.

“I’ve thought about this all day today and there are no words,” Morgan said. “I was on my way to sing at the Saturday night Opry and I heard this song come on and I heard the voice said ‘Miami, My Amy.’ And I pulled my car off of Briley Parkway and I sat there and thought, ‘I’m in love with that man.’ I didn’t know who it was at the time and right when he was done singing, Keith Bilbrey said, ‘That is the great Keith Whitley with number 15 in the nation this week with ‘Miami, My Amy.’ And he’s coming up on the 8:30 spot on the Grand Ole Opry. And I floored my car.”

Garth Brooks was also on hand to perform Keith Whitley’s “Don’t Close Your Eyes.” It was a huge night in the Music City at the CMA Theater. Galante we the only industry executive among the honorees.

“I can assure you I will not need any photographs or clippings to remind me of tonight,” he said of the memorable evening.

Miranda Lambert spent much of the weekend in Nashville. She joined Jason Aldean during his set on Friday night at Bridgestone Arena. She also spent some time in her native state of Texas while she’s on a break from the ‘Velvet Rodeo’ residency in Las Vegas. She has one stop at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta alongside Chris Stapleton on November 12. Otherwise, she’s off until the end of November when she returns to Las Vegas. Check out all of those dates at her website.

Kenny Chesney just wrapped on of the most successful tours in the history of country music. We’ll see if he can top it in 2023.