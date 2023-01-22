Kenny Chesney Mourns Death of Close Friend in Heartbreaking Post

On Saturday (January 21st), country music superstar Kenny Chesney took to Twitter to mourn the loss of his island friend, Seddy Callwood.

“Goodbye to my island friend Seddy Callwood,” Chesney wrote. “Seddy, thank you for your friendship, the beers, the lobsters, the laughs, and the years of card tricks. Rest in peace, my friend. One Love!”

According to the Virgin Island Daily News, Callwood, who was from Jost Van Dyke, died in a single-car accident on the eastern end of the island on Thursday (January 19th). A spokesperson of the British Virgin Island Police confirmed Callwood’s death but said that the circumstances leading to the accident and what it occurred were unknown. An investigation is underway into the accident.

The media outlet also reported that images of the incident showed Callwood’s black truck that was overturned. The vehicle had his establishment on the side, which read Seddy’s Bar and Grill. His website reveals that Seedy claimed to offer the freshest lobster dishes and served the coldest beer on Jost Van Dyke. He also entertained thousands of visitors every year with his own brand of “Island Magic.”

“ONE LOVE is the only bar on JVD where ‘the beach actually meets the bar!’ The website reads. “Known for its laid back atmosphere, cold beer, and great music, the ONE LOVE provides that ‘local feel’ visitors crave.”

Callwood is notably the son of Philicianno “Foxy” Callwood, who is the owner of Foxy’s Bar.

Kenny Chesney Reveals When He Initially Fell in Love With the British Virgin Islands

Country Now reported that during an appearance on The Bobby Bones Show in February 2021, Kenny Chesney opened up about when he first fell in love with the British Virgin Islands.

The country music hitmaker revealed that when he first went down to the islands, he was shooting a music video for How Forever Feels. “We had a day off and I took the ferry over to the other island and Bobby, it was crazy,” he recalled. “I was walking up the street and there was this bar and they had the door open and I heard George Strait coming out of that bar.”

After stopping to check out the bar, two men inside the establishment recognized him. They were from Kansas City. Chesney admitted he wasn’t sure how to react to the two men recognizing him.

Since then, the people he knows on the islands don’t know Chesney as someone who is famous. “They only know me as someone they’ve seen on the island for a lot of years now,” he shared. “But when they come out to a show, they’re really confused because they don’t know the other person. They can’t believe it, you know, because they just see me as a local and in their grocery store.”