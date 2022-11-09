kenny-chesney-mourns-death-of-late-alabama-bandmember-jeff-cook-in-moving-tribute

The music industry lost an icon earlier this week when news that Jeff Cook, a member of the iconic country music group Alabama had passed away. Since then, several fellow musicians have been speaking out in remembrance of the artist. Noting the impact cook and the Alabama group members had on the industry as a whole as well as their careers.

Among these stars is All The Pretty Girls singer Kenny Chesney who took to Instagram recently to honor Cook and the impact he and Alabama made on him over the years. Kenny Chesney’s touching message notes that the iconic country music group was “generous” with their wisdom when Chesney was just an up-and-coming performer.

“Jeff Cook, and all of the guys in Alabama, were so generous with wisdom,” Kenny Chesney writes in his Instagram post. Of course, Chesney notes, the wisdom wasn’t the only thing the guys in Alabama shared with him back in the day. “FUN” was also a big part of the connection, Chesney says.

Chesney continues to note that the guys of Alabama not only shared their wisdom and their touring fun with the young artist. They also showed him that country music can also bring with it rock-n-roll vibes.

“Maybe even more,” Kenny Chesney shares in his message, “they showed a kid in a t-shirt that country music could be rock, could be real, could be someone who looked like me.”

“Growing up in East Tennessee, that gave me the heart to chase this dream,” the singer adds.

Kenny Chesney Is Among Many Stars To Honor The Late Jeff Cook

The Alabama guitarist and fiddler passed away on Monday, Nov. 7, statements note. He was 73 years old. And much like Kenny Chesney’s touching words, singer Jason Aldean notes in a tribute to the star, Cook’s sound was an iconic one.

“I spent a lot of my life listening to him play guitar, what an iconic sound he had,” Aldean says in a Twitter post. “I got a chance to perform with him multiple times over the years, and I will never forget it.”

And to honor Cook, Aldean has released the very first Christmas song of his career, a cover of Alabama’s most beloved Christmas tunes, “Christmas In Dixie.”

This single was released 40 years ago by Alabama in 1982. The festive hit highlights the yuletide magic that people experience all around the country during the Christmas season. From New York to California, to Tennessee, and of course, Alabama, the song talks about it all.

“It’s cool to get to give a nod to my musical heroes,” Jason Aldean says in a recent Instagram post announcing the new single. “With the first Christmas song we’ve ever put out.”