Kenny Chesney Mourns the Loss of His Rescue Pup in Heartfelt Tribute

The death of Da Ruba Girl, a rescue dog adopted by Kenny Chesney‘s longtime friend Mary, has left the singer-songwriter mourning. To honor his furry friend, the country superstar took to social media early Sunday morning and shared a touching post.

“Today we lost Da Ruba Girl. Ruby lived her life never holding anything against anybody. She had an ancient, calming soul. She was honest and authentic, she was a protector, she took a warrior’s path in the journey of her life. Ruby loved the sun and how it felt on her face. She and I had that in common,” Chesney captioned an image of Da Ruba Girl.

Chesney ended the post with a fitting tribute to the friendly pooch. “Today I know Ruby is sitting somewhere with the sun on her face happy and grateful to have slipped her skin and body that was full of cancer. I know she is happy to have had Poncho in her life. They were partners in crime and never spent a day apart. But she is forever grateful that Mary saved her from the shelter. But really they ended up saving each other. I’m going to miss her, especially in the mornings. That’s when she and I really connected. So bye-bye, Ruby. You were a very good girl. We loved you, and thank you for teaching us how to love unconditionally. You were one heaven of a dog. “She’ll be known all over the world… as Da Ruba Girl.”

Kenny Chesney penned a song as a tribute to Da Ruba Girl

As reported by Country Now, the country crooner was so inspired by his love for the Da Ruab Girl that he wrote an entire song in her honor. The track can only be heard on Kenny Chesney’s No Shoes Radio channel on SiriusXM. The song also gives a shout-out to Chesney’s Goldendoodle, Poncho.

Kenny Chesney opened up about adopting Poncho back in 2012. “A friend gave it to me and said, ‘Here, Kenny, you have to learn to attach to something!’ God’s honest truth!” he explained to People. “Now, I love the guy. Next thing you know, next day at PetSmart, I’m buying stuff, buying things and I have no idea!” He couldn’t believe how over-prepared he became as soon as he picked up the puppy. “Next thing you know, next day at PetSmart, I’m buying stuff, buying things and I have no idea!” he says. “That’s just a dog! I can’t imagine [shopping for] kids,” he quipped.

Kenny Chesney showed his love for animals in 2018 when he helped rescue nearly 1,400 dogs and cats after Hurricane Irma tore through the U.S. Virgin Islands. His Love For Love City Foundation partnered with Victory Air and Big Dog Ranch Rescue to provide aid in the response.