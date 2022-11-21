Kenny Chesney Names Kelsea Ballerini as Special Guest for ‘I Go Back’ Tour in 2023

Earlier today, Kenny Chesney announced his plans to hit the road in 2023. The 19-stop I Go Back Tour will take Chesney to some of the markets that made him the massive star he is today. He also let the No Shoes Nation know that he’s not hitting the road alone. He’ll be taking Kelsea Ballerini with him.

Both Kenny Chesney and Kelsea Ballerini hail from Knoxville, Tennessee. As a result, the musicians have plenty in common. Fans of both artists have seen what they can do when they work together. Chesney added his voice to Ballerini’s award-winning chart-topper “Half of My Hometown.” Now, fans will get to see them share the stage starting in March 2023.

Kenny Chesney on Taking Kelsea Ballerini on Tour

In a statement, Kenny Chesney explained why he chose Kelsea Ballerini to join him on his 2023 tour. “Kelsea understands everything about where I come from, because she’s from there, too. She knows how hard it is to leave, how much you miss all those things that make you who you are but also how the only way to chase the kind of dream she has is to do just that. It’s a tough call when you love home the way we both do, but for kids like us, there was never really a choice.”

The two artists don’t just share a hometown. They also share a friendship and Kenny Chesney is a fan of Ballerini’s work. She sent him the demo for “Half of My Hometown” and things progressed from there. “As soon as I heard that first verse, I was in,” Chesney recalls. “I have been one of Kelsea’s biggest fans ever since. She’s a writer, a girl who sings from her heart and isn’t afraid to honor where she comes from. To me, there was no other choice for this tour.”

Kelsea Ballerini on Touring with Her Hometown Hero

Kelsea Ballerini is excited to be hitting the road with her friend and hometown hero. “Music has taken me so many incredible places. Around the world, singing with some of my heroes in pop, alternative, and contemporary music,” she said. “But, singing with Kenny is going home. He was the only voice I heard on ‘Half of My Hometown,’ and when he comes in, it’s just like hitting the Knoxville city limits. So to be able to go out to those cities like the place he and I grew up with an artist who’s accomplished what he has, it’s a lot like going home.”