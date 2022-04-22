Kenny Chesney Opens Up About His Return to Touring, Love for No Shoes Nation

A lot has gone on in the last two years. Even for country music singer Kenny Chesney, who is returning to touring this year. He had big plans for tours and shows, however, those plans have been changed and rescheduled multiple times. Now, with a tour on the horizon, he’s ready to get back out there to see No Shoes Nation and put on shows like he used to.

During a conversation with the Tennessean, the singer talked about coming back to the stage and seeing fans again.

“A lot of life has happened since we were last on stage,” he said. “It’s going to be pretty emotional. We didn’t take this time off because we wanted to; it was taken from us. There were moments during the first year of COVID that I was wondering if this moment would ever come. This is what we do.”

For Chesney, it’s a matter of getting back to what he’s been doing since he was a young college student. He had humble beginnings, and safe to say, with shows pushing 50,000+ each night, he’s made it a huge success.

“This has been my life since I was in college and renting a sound system to put in my truck and playing college bars,” Chesney continued. “I didn’t cope very well the first year. It did give me time to reflect and to sit with myself, which is hard for me to say. I’ve been moving for so long that there’s always somewhere to go – an expectation, a deadline – so when you’re forced to sit with yourself, that can be hard (laughs).”

The singer-songwriter is ready for this. Kenny Chesney is finally going to get back to touring and fans will surely come out in droves.

Kenny Chesney is Looking Forward to One Song When he Returns to Touring

Of course, after so long away from the live stage, Kenny Chesney is looking forward to one song when he makes his return to touring. It happens to be a song released in February of 2020 before the pandemic started.

“The ironic one would be ‘Here and Now’ (released in Febrauary 2020) because we’re finally in the here and now. It’s a good, rocking song and we kicked it harder in rehearsals. I’m excited to say that sentiment to an audience, especially since we’ve yet to play one single live from the (‘Here and Now’) album.”

That would be quite the song to start things off with when he takes the stage at the first show. This is going to be a tough ticket. I suspect that No Shoes Nation is going to turn out in record numbers after waiting so long to see their favorite artist live in concert.