Kenny Chesney Reacts to ‘Special’ Moment Sharing Stage With Kelsea Ballerini at Record-Breaking Nashville Show

How about this for a weekend? Kenny Chesney rocked Nashville along with Kelsea Ballerini for a country music duo we didn’t know we needed. Nissan Stadium was filled out with the biggest crowd ever. The Here and Now tour broke the attendance record for the NFL stadium. That’s something to be very proud of if you’re these two artists.

Of course, Kenny Chesney and Nashville are no strangers. The two are very familiar with one another. It is a partnership that has lasted the better part of 30 years. And adding the 28-year-old singer to be a part of this record-breaking show is just awesome.

Fans were delighted to catch the show and these two singers really had a great time performing together. Check out the Tweet below from Chesney himself.

The Nashville show was so special for me on so many levels. Sharing the stage with @KelseaBallerini was one of my favorite shared musical moments in a very long time. Thank you Kelsea. I’m proud of you!! #HereAndNowTour #KCNashville pic.twitter.com/A8YYT12LsL — Kenny Chesney (@kennychesney) May 30, 2022

“The Nashville show was so special for me on so many levels,” the post says. “Sharing the stage with [Kelsea Ballerini] was one of my favorite shared musical moments in a very long time. Thank you Kelsea. I’m proud of you!!”

Before the big show, a press release came out to announce the record-breaking crowd and to brag on No Shoes Nation a bit.

“When Kenny Chesney got on the highway ‘with a head full of dreams and a heart full of songs,’ he was carrying the torch for every kid just like him,” the release said. “[He] sings about life in the flyover, about capturing the small moments, the real thrills, the revelations. [And over the years] he forged a bond with his audience, No Shoes Nation.”

High Praise for Ballerini From Chesney After Nashville Show

Ballerini should be very proud of those words from Chesney. From one of the genre’s biggest names, that’s not light praise. It looks like it was a great show, these two rocked the stage together in soundcheck and in front of the tens of thousands of fans that filled out the record-breaking crowd.

There’s a lot of good young talent in country music and a lot of the veterans are more than happy to lend a helping hand to add them to shows and collaborate with one another. We love to see it.

Kenny Chesney and Nashville, that’s a great pairing. Also, today is a great day to pair time with family with some Chesney music. Good summertime vibes, being out on the water and maybe drinking some cold beers with our friends and family.

Wait… do you hear that? When the sun goes down…