Kenny Chesney Speaks Out After Fan Dies Following Concert at Denver’s Empower Field

Kenny Chesney spoke out after a fan died following his concert at Denver’s Empower Field on Saturday. The woman, who has yet to be publicly identified, apparently died after falling from an escalator. She was sitting on a railing of the escalator when she fell to the concourse below. She died as a result of her injuries.

In a statement Sunday, Chesney said: “I was devastated to learn of the loss of someone after our show. There had been so much joy, so much heart coming from the people of Denver last night — and to hear this is heartbreaking. Life is precious. Sharing music brings us together and that love we share makes us so much more. For the lady who came to share that love, there are no words. For her friends and family’s loss, I grieve with them and for them.”

According to The Denver Post, police spokesman Nate Magee said the incident occurred around 10:52 pm. On Sunday, Empower Field said in a statement that the woman died “at the end of Saturday’s concert.”

Empower Field Releases Statement After Kenny Chesney Concert Death

“We extend our deepest sympathies to the loved ones of the woman involved in the tragic incident,” their statement said.

Spokesman Magee did not know the age of the woman, nor did he know how far she had fallen or whether she died in the stadium or at the hospital. Magee said it is undetermined whether alcohol was involved, but did say that they did not believe she was pushed or shoved off the railing.

“To my understanding there was none of that, it was just an accidental fall, I don’t think anyone pushed her or anything like that,” he said. He cited witness accounts.

The concert doors opened at 4:00 pm on Saturday, and the event began around 5:00 pm.

Recently, the country singer’s tour had brought him to Seattle, where he played at Lumen Field. The singer took to Instagram to celebrate that concert.

“Thank you, Seattle, for one incredibly loud night full of love, energy and raw passion for the music,” Chesney wrote on his caption on Instagram. “You were @seahawks game day loud and we love you for it. A special thanks to everyone at the Seattle Seahawks organization and everyone at @lumenfield for having us back for our 8th show at the home of the Seahawks. #HereAndNowTour #KCSeattle Rod Mar for Lumen Field.”

However, a June show in Philadelphia had a mishap. During that performance, Chesney suffered an onstage injury. Social media posts from viewers show Chesney stopping the music and clutching his hand. His hand bled and covered his jeans and shirt. However, once he was bandaged up, Chesney kept the show rolling. His performance at Lincoln Financial Field in Philly was his 10th straight sellout in the town.