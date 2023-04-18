Kenny Chesney ‘Still’ Working on Upcoming 20th Studio Album

From 1994’s In My Wildest Dreams to 2020’s Here and Now, Kenny Chesney has cranked out 19 studio albums. But for fans eagerly awaiting his 20th offering, well, it’s just not ready yet. Yes, it’s been almost three years since Kenny dropped Here and Now in May 2020. And over the course of his 30-year career, he’s rarely gone more than two years between releases (March 1999’s Everywhere We Go to April 2002’s No Shoes, No Shirt, No Problems is the longest interim).

But, according to Kenny, he doesn’t feel like the 20th album is “done.” Kenny sat down with Audacy’s Katie Neal while headlining Tortuga Music Festival on April 16. And when Katie asked Kenny about his upcoming project, he revealed he needed more time.

“The one thing I can say about [the new project] is that it is still in motion,” said Kenny Chesney. “People ask me when it’s going to come out and the best answer I have honestly is, ‘When I feel like it’s done.’ It’s easy to rush it. And it’s easy to put music out when people think it might be time, but I think I’ve earned the right to get it right . . . I mean, I love it now, but I want to be in love.”

Kenny Chesney: I Go Back 2023 Tour

Of course, Kenny Chesney is in the midst of his headlining I Go Back 2023 Tour. So it may take a bit more “time” before Kenny gets back in the studio to complete the project.

Kenny kicked off the tour in March and has already played nine dates. But he’s got more than a dozen dates still on the docket through May, with support from Kelsea Ballerini.