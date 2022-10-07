Kenny Chesney Surprises Kelsea Ballerini at Los Angeles Concert for ‘Half of My Hometown’ Duet

Kelsea Ballerini took her ‘SUBJECT TO CHANGE’ tour out West this week. The tour stopped at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles on October 6 and at Mission Ballroom in Denver on October 7. During the Los Angeles stop, her old friend Kenny Chesney showed up to perform his half of “half of my hometown.” Check out a clip below.

It seems that this moment may have been a total shock to Kelsea Ballerini. She seemed genuinely surprised by his arrival. She says in one clip of the performance, “I’m really hard to surprise because I ask a lot of questions and I swear…no idea!”

The two first teamed up for the duet on Kelsea Ballerini’s last album, kelsea, which was released in 2020. They’re both natives of Knoxville, Tenn., which is named at the end of the song. Check out another fan-shot video of the performance below.

Kelsea Ballerini took to her Instagram stories to share more about her surprise.

“I quite literally just got off stage at the Greek, and not only did the crowd get a surprise, but y’all, I got a surprise,” she said.

“We had no fun tonight,” Kenny Chesney chimed in.

Kenny Chesney Shocks Kelsea Ballerini in Los Angeles

The duo last performed the song live at Kenny Chesney’s Nissan Stadium show in Nashville in May.

“I grew up in East Tennessee and she grew up in East Tennessee,” he said when he introduced the song. “We drove down some of the same roads together. We went to a lot of the same places to eat with our families; we listened to the same radio station and listened to a lot of people tell us we couldn’t do certain things that we have dreamed of in our life. But I came to this town with a head full of dreams and a heart full of music.”

Kelsea Ballerini has a few more dates in support of her latest album, SUBJECT TO CHANGE. Next up is a stop in Kansas City, Missouri at Midland Theatre on October 9. She wraps her brief run in Connecticut on October 14. This run of shows was short because Kelsea Ballerini felt the need to finish the dates she had planned before the pandemic. She wanted to perform at the spaces she had already booked and for the fans that held on to tickets. Expect a larger-scale tour after the new year. To see all of the dates on her current calendar and for ticket information for each, check out her website.

Kenny Chesney just had the most successful summer tour that he’s ever been on. It was also pandemic delayed. Expect him to try to top it in 2023.