Kenny Chesney Teases New Songs in the Works With ‘California Dreaming’ Pics

Kenny Chesney is celebrating Thanksgiving with California sun, surf, and writing new songs for his No Shoes Nation. Recently the country music hitmaker teased his fans with new music in his latest tweet.

“California dreaming on such a winter’s day… Out here writing songs and thinking about next year’s tour makes me happy,” he wrote on the morning after the holiday, referencing the famous song “California Dreaming” by the iconic group, The Mamas & The Papas.

California dreaming on such a winter's day… Out here writing songs and thinking about next year’s tour makes me happy. https://t.co/XICuAsmYCj #IGoBackTour pic.twitter.com/HLbQeihD2y — Kenny Chesney (@kennychesney) November 25, 2022

In the tweet, he also included a pic of himself smiling carefree at the camera with the California coastline in the back. He also shared a beautiful pic of a sunset. As for his upcoming tour, Chesney recently announced his 19-show tour dubbed “I Go Back.” The tour kicks off next year and will take him to arenas all over North America beginning March 25 through May 27.

Kenny Chesney set to bring ‘I Go Back’ tour to surprising locations

However, this tour won’t be like his 2022 “Here and Now” stadium jaunt. Instead of playing his typical cities and venues, the East Tennessee native will travel to towns off the beaten path.

“I decided rather than just go repeat what we did on this summer’s stadium tour, I wanted to take this band and these songs to a lot of the cities we played on our way up, call it the I Go Back Tour and do just that,” he shared on Instagram.

For this tour, Chesney is taking his beloved hits like “American Kids,” “Get Along,” or “You And Tequila” to cities he hasn’t performed at in years.

Although Chesney hasn’t dropped an album since 2020’s “Here and Now,” he did drop a new single with the country group Old Dominion this year. You can watch the music video for the beer-loving anthem, “Beer With My Friends.”

In addition, Chesney plans to bring country star and fellow Knoxville, TN, native Kelsea Ballerini with him on his tour.

“Singing with Kenny is going home,” Ballerini sad in an interview. “To be able to go out to those cities like the place he and I grew up (in)… it’s a lot like going home.”

In a statement, Chesney explained why he chose the “Heartfirst” singer to join him on his 2023 tour.

“Kelsea understands everything about where I come from, because she’s from there, too. She knows how hard it is to leave, how much you miss all those things that make you who you are but also how the only way to chase the kind of dream she has is to do just that. It’s a tough call when you love home the way we both do, but for kids like us, there was never really a choice.”