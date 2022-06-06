Kenny Chesney Thanks Texas for ‘Great Moment’ on Stage With Dak Prescott, Cowboys Coach Mike McCarthy

On June 4, Kenny Chesney played a show at the home of the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, TX; he commemorated the night with a tweet showcasing some of the awesome moments. The stadium was packed with fans, and Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy and current quarterback Dak Prescott joined Chesney.

“Texas, what an epic night!” Chesney wrote on Twitter. “You were beautiful and know I love you and what happened last night at the home of the @DallasCowboys!! Thanks to Coach Mike McCarthy and @Dak Prescott for joining us on stage.”

Texas, what an epic night! You were beautiful and know I love you and what happened last night at the home of the @DallasCowboys!! Thanks to Coach Mike McCarthy and @Dak Prescott for joining us on stage. What a great moment!!! What a special night. pic.twitter.com/aDml8CkPYr — Kenny Chesney (@kennychesney) June 5, 2022

He signed off with an enthusiastic, “What a great moment!!! What a special night.” It looks like Kenny Chesney had a great turnout of No Shoes Nation members for his second Texas tour date; previously, on June 2, he was in The Woodlands, Texas, playing a show at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion. (June 3, of course, being the 22nd anniversary of “The Horse Incident” with Tim McGraw).

The Here and Now Tour is well underway for Kenny Chesney, who will next head to New York. He’s definitely drawing in the crowds still, even over 30 years into his career. After his record-breaking show in Nashville, Chesney’s team put out a heartfelt message highlighting his triumphs in country music.

Kenny Chesney Continues to Draw Incredible Crowds, Team Makes Statement After Record-Breaking Nashville Show

“When Kenny Chesney got on the highway ‘with a head full of dreams and a heart full of songs,’ he was carrying the torch for every kid just like him,” the statement read. “[He] sings about life in the flyover, about capturing the small moments, the real thrills, the revelations. [And over the years] he forged a bond with his audience, the No Shoes Nation.

“With perfect weather, the audience helped lift Chesney to a new high in what has been a summer of pitch perfect shows,” the statement continued, mentioning the Nashville show in particular, “giving the audience back the innocence and beauty of a simpler world before touring stadiums became an impossible proposition.”

Kelsea Ballerini also joined Kenny Chesney at that show, and he commemorated that moment as well. “The Nashville show was so special for me on so many levels,” he wrote on Twitter, accompanying photos of him and Ballerini. “Sharing the stage with [Kelsea Ballerini] was one of my favorite shared musical moments in a very long time. Thank you Kelsea. I’m proud of you!!”

The show hosted tens of thousands of fans that night, and it’s endlessly impressive that Kenny Chesney still has such a devoted following this long into his music career. That’s what happens when you build a space for your fans, like the No Shoes Nation. The fans feel included, wanted, appreciated after all these years, and they stick with you. Kenny Chesney is as dedicated to his fans as he is his music, and that’s what keeps the Nation coming back every tour.