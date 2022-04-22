Kenny Chesney’s ‘No Shoes Reefs’ Organization Partners With Tampa Bay Non-Profit for Earth Day

Recently, Kenny Chesney has decided to celebrate Earth Day through a non-profit that will raise funds for marine restoration.

The “No Shoes, No Shirt” country star’s own charitable organization, No Shoes Reef, will be working with Tampa Bay Watch. Together, these groups have created five days-worth of activities beginning on Earth Day, April 22. Chesney’s organization supplies artificial reefs to replace those that have deteriorated underwater. This ensures a habitat for tropical reef fish and other marine organisms.

“Talk about a way to merge my worlds. We have been doing various projects around the country,” Chesney said of the partnership with Tampa Bay Watch. “But when Tampa Bay Watch had a week of actual activities designed to not just walk people through the process but teach them how to not only make Reef Balls but allow people to deploy the Reef Balls filled with seagrass on Earth Day, it was the best kind of synergy possible.”

One of the activities during Chesney’s Earth Week is his own show that will kick off his 2022 tour.

“When you can work with local groups, they understand their needs, their issues – and by supporting them, we can help them take care of their oceanfront in ways that make sense. But being able to be part of something so all-encompassing in Tampa as we’re starting to get back to bringing No Shoes Nation together is the perfect thing to kick off a tour.”

Kenny Chesney’s Earth Day Celebrations Are Just One Example of the Country Star’s Charitability

Kenny Chesney often devotes his free time and his wages to causes that he feels passionate about. This includes organizations like his Spread the Love Foundation, Drew Brees’ Dream Foundation, MusiCares, St. Jude, Music & Memory for Alzheimer’s patients, the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Drive, Farm Aid and more.

In fact, Chesney’s philanthropic efforts even earned him the CRB’s Humanitarian of the Year award back in 2020. Back then, Kenny Chesney had donated all the proceeds from his album, Songs for the Saints, to the Love for Love City Fund. This fund brought relief to the Virgin Islands after Hurricanes Irma and Maria tore through the area in 2017.

Following the ceremony, Chesney spoke about his connection to the Virgin Islands. From his reaction, it was clear he didn’t expect to receive the award.

“I have to tell you, I have a lot of emotions standing up here,” Chesney shared at the Warner Music lunch and performance. “I am embarrassed and uncomfortable, but God has given me the gift of communicating with people through music… and that’s given me a unique platform to help, especially with the Virgin Islands, with Songs for the Saints, which was written in the moment and came from the heart.”



