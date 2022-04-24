kenny-rogers-nephew-tells-story-behind-beautiful-last-moment-he-ever-spent-with-the-gambler-singer

Dann Rogers, nephew of the late country music icon Kenny Rogers, recently shared details of his final moments with his uncle. Kenny Rogers died in March of 2020 after a lifetime on the road entertaining fans, and Dann vowed to keep the legacy alive on his uncle’s deathbed.

“I remember we were alone,” Dann told Fox News of his last memories with Kenny. “And I knew it was the last time I would ever see him because he looked really bad. He was really worn out from being on the road. I said to him, ‘I want you to know that you’ve spent a lifetime creating a great name for our family. And I promise you that I will do everything in my power to keep our family name good.’

“He was touched,” Dann continued. “He almost teared up. He said, ‘Thank you.’ Family was so important to him. We hugged. I told him I love him. We took one picture together. And I knew that would be the last picture I would ever take with him. That was the last time I ever saw him. It was touching, but it was very beautiful.”

Dann said he loved being Kenny Rogers’ nephew, even if it made the music business a little tougher at first

A successful singer/songwriter in his own right, Dann Rogers said he enjoyed a special relationship with his extremely famous uncle because of their shared experience in the music business.

“In the beginning, when they would compare me to him, it just felt so unfair,” Dann said. “But as I grew up, I realized that he was out there opening doors for me. And I just have to be smart enough to know how to react and how to handle myself. And he was a huge influence – how could he not be? He and my dad were my two heroes.”

While some famous families are known for notorious infighting, the Rogers clan clearly prioritized love and respect in their relationships with each other. According to Dann, Kenny was always there for him to offer support and guidance.

“We were very close,” he said. “If I ever needed to talk to him, he was there. We were family. We knew each other all of our lives, so I looked at him differently. I never called him Kenny. I called him ‘Uncle Money.’ But our relationship was like any other between uncle and nephew. We supported each other.”

And as for a favorite childhood memory of his uncle? Dann shared an extra sweet memory of time spent with his uncle.

“[We went to Dairy Queen] and he tells the lady, ‘Give us the biggest ice cream you have.’ And sure enough, I got the biggest ice cream I’ve ever seen on this cone,” Dann reminisced. “I was trying to eat it so fast. I went to get in his car and he goes, ‘No, no, no, no!’ He made me sit outside and eat the whole thing before I got in the car because he didn’t want me dripping ice cream all over the car.”