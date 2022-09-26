Kentucky Park To Be Renamed for John Prine

At the Rochester Dam in Muhlenberg County, Kentucky a new park – John Prine Memorial Park will be dedicated to the late country music singer on October 1. Of course, Prine’s hit song “Paradise” from his 1971 self-titled debut album has resonated with Kentuckians and others for decades.

In the famed song, John Prine sang, “Let my soul roll on up to the Rochester Dam,” and the people of Muhlenberg County are happy to oblige. The little tune about the western coalfield and the industry’s effects on the local area means a lot to folks. While Prine was from Illinois himself, Kentucky held a special place in his family history.

A park already exists in the area. However, this new name is part of a larger project. This little area of Kentucky is home to waterways, and of course, the famed Green River. There is going to be a boat ramp, expanded parking, a new picnic area, as well as playground upgrades, and new landscaping.

Since John Prine died in 2020, fans have visited the Rochester Dam more and more frequently to pay respects. They also leave small memorials for Prine. Western Kentucky is a great place that is often overlooked in favor of other parts of our state. This new park and memorial is well-deserved and will serve as a destination fans of Prine and “Paradise” can visit.

Week-Long John Prine Celebration in Nashville

It is fitting that this new John Prine Memorial Park will be dedicated at the beginning of October. The city of Nashville is going to have a celebration from October 7-12 for the late Prine. It was meant to happen last year but due to COVID, it was postponed. Everything that Prine did for country, folk, and Americana cannot be overstated. A week is the least he deserves.

You Got Gold: Celebrating the Life & Songs of John Prine is going to have all kinds of fun events and concerts and little things throughout Music City. In fact, Arnold’s Country Kitchen will be serving meatloaf all week long in honor of the late musician. This is going to be a great way for Nashville to celebrate Prine.

Of course, the best way to celebrate John Prine is to listen to the man himself. His records are timeless and good for just about any occasion. Take a trip with the man with the Illegal Smile, visit Paradise, or talk to the Lonesome Friends of Science. You won’t regret any of it.