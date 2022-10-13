Kentucky Rising Benefit Concert Raises Over $2 Million for Flood Relief

On Tuesday, October 11th, Lexington, Kentucky’s Rupp Arena saw an insane lineup take the stage. The bill consisted of Tyler Childers, Dwight Yoakam, and Chris Stapleton. However, other artists would make appearances throughout the evening. The best part about the concert was that it was all for a good cause. The Kentucky Rising concert at Rupp Arena raised money for Kentucky flood relief.

Between the impressive bill and the noble cause, music fans were quick to get tickets for the Kentucky Rising show. By the time the lights went down on Tuesday, all 23,500 seats in Rupp Arena were full. As a result, the event raised more than $2.5 million dollars for flood relief, according to Music Row.

All of the net proceeds from the concert are going toward flood relief and recovery. The Kentucky Rising Fund is partnering with The Blue Grass Community Foundation to put the money to work. Together, they will use the entirety of the funds to address both immediate and long-term needs in the region.

Highlights from the Kentucky Rising Benefit Concert

Some would think that the impressive Kentucky Rising lineup would have been enough. Heck, it would have been. However, they took things several steps further to show their love for the state. Some other incredibly talented Kentuckians showed up to round out the night.

Folk singer S.G. Goodman performed. Also, Patty Loveless and Ricky Skaggs took the stage in support of their home state. When it came time for Chris Stapleton to take the stage, University of Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops introduced him.

One of the highlights of Kentucky Rising came when Chris Stapleton and Tyler Childers took the stage together. They sang Childers’ “Follow You to Virgie.” Check it out below.

Childers never put “Follow You to Virgie” on a studio album. However, you can find it on his Live on Red Barn Radio set as well as his OurVinyl Sessions release.

Even after that mind-blowing duet, the Kentucky Rising crew had more in the tank. The concert came to an end with everyone coming back to the stage to sing “Paradise” by John Prine. You can watch the chill-inducing performance in the fan-captured video below.

My favorite part of this performance is Tyler Childers. Keep an eye on him during the opening lines of the song. As Stapleton and Skaggs share vocal duties, Childers removes his hat as if the national anthem was playing or they were all about to bow their heads in prayer. In a night honoring what was lost in the floods, during a song by one of the greatest songwriters to ever walk the earth, this show of reverence seems more than fitting.

If you want to watch the entire Kentucky Rising event, you’re in luck. They live-streamed the concert and it is still available on-demand via Veeps.