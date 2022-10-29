Kid Rock Mourns Jerry Lee Lewis’ Death in Heartfelt Tribute: ‘Your Music Will Always Live Through Me’

Following the news that Jerry Lee Lewis has passed away, Kid Rock took to his social media accounts to offer a heartfelt tribute to the rock and roll icon.

In the social media post, Kid Rock shared snapshots of him and Jerry Lee Lewis hanging out and performing together. “I will FOREVER cherish my time with Jerry Lee on and off the stage,” Kid Rock declared. “No question one of the best to ever do it and one of the godfathers and architects of rock n roll. Your music will always live through me, and the rest of the world! Rest in peace and Rock on Killer!! “

As previously reported, Lewis passed away at the age of 87 at his home in Desoto County, Mississippi. His seventh wife, Judith Coghlan was reportedly by his side at the time of death.

Nicknamed “The Killer,” Jerry Lee Lewis was known for his iconic wildly animated stage presence. Instances included playing the piano with his feet and also lighting a piano on fire.

Prior to his death, there were reports that Lewis had passed away, but only that he died in his home in Memphis, Tennessee. This was confirmed by his publicist as being untrue. TMZ, the outlet that originally reported on the death, apologized for the too-soon report. “We’re told the rock ‘n’ roll legend is alive, living in Memphis. Earlier today we were told by someone claiming to be Lewis’ rep that he had passed. That turned out not to be the case. TMZ regrets the error.”

Jerry Lee Lewis Dies Days After Being Inducted Into the Country Music Hall of Fame

Days before his death, Jerry Lee Lewis was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. Hank Williams Jr. delivered a special message at the event about Lewis.

During his speech, Williams declared. “Jerry Lee doesn’t walk on stage and politely thank an audience for being there. No, yeah Jerry Lee doesn’t ask for your attention, he demands it. He doesn’t take a stage he commands it. Sounds familiar.”

While continuing to speak of Lewis, Williams said that if the music legend sits down in front of a piano at anyone’s house, they’re going to pay attention. “Jerry Lee would tell me my father was one of his heroes,” he explained. And if he couldn’t meet his hero, he would meet his son and show him how to boogie-woogie. That’s what I mean when I say Rockin’ Randall learned from the very best.”

Jerry Lee Lewis also issued a statement about being inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. “To be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame is the highest honor in country music. Country has always been the genre where I felt the most at home. Between my fellow artists, radio, and the industry players I’m honored to be going into that Hall of Fame rotunda with some of my heroes.”