Kid Rock Posts Touching Tribute to Loretta Lynn Following Her Death: ‘I Love You Honey’

Honoring an idol and friend, Kid Rock took to his Instagram to post a touching tribute to Loretta Lynn after she passed away at the age of 90.

In the sweet post, Kid Rock declared, “RIP Miss Loretta. I find it very difficult to put your beautiful soul, talent, and friendship into words right now… So I will use the ones you said to me and so many others, so many times… ‘I love you honey.’”

In 2020, Loretta Lynn and Kid Rock had a “wedding” ceremony. Lynn’s son Ernie and wife Crystal renewed their wedding vows and the ceremony was a surprise to both Lynn and Kid.

“It was beautiful and everything it should be,” Loretta Lynn detailed in a Facebook post. “Marriage isn’t always easy heck it’s not even always pretty, but love holds you together and you push through the bad days to enjoy the good ones. I’m so proud of them and wish them years of happiness.”

However, Loretta Lynn said things got a little crazy during the event. She and Kid Rock decided that since the preacher was there, they had some fun with it. The music legend concluded the social media post with an apology to the ladies. All because Kid Rock was officially off the market.

Loretta Lynn’s granddaughter Tayla also shared details about the ceremony between her grandmother and Kid Rock. “Now you must understand how close Kid and Memaw have gotten,” she explained. “Like they adore each other. They joke around all the time about getting married and saying to heck with the rest of ‘em. So, dad and Crystal decide to make that happen!”

Loretta Lynn Set the Record Straight About Her ‘Marriage’ to Kid Rock

As rumors flew about her new “relationship” with Kid Rock, Loretta Lynn set the record straight about her nuptials with the fellow musician.

“Well, it didn’t last long, y’all but it sure was fun!” Loretta Lynn wrote in a follow-up Facebook post. “I guess I better get on here and let y’all know that it was just a joke – Kid Rock and I didn’t get married over the weekend, but we had a blast.”

As previously reported, Loretta Lynn passed away in her sleep on Tuesday (October 4th) in her Hurricane Mills, Tennessee home. Dubbed the Queen of Country Music, Lynn’s epic music career spanned over six decades. She had 51 Top 10 hits over the years, including Coal Mine’s Daughter and Don’t Come Home A’Drinkin’ (With Lovin’ On Your Mind).

Loretta Lynn’s family issued a statement about her passing. “Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4th, in her sleep at home at her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills.”