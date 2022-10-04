Kid Rock’s Loretta Lynn Tribute After Her Death Has Fans in Tears

The music world reels from the news that country music icon Loretta Lynn passed away today at the age of 90. She leaves behind a lasting legacy with an unrivaled body of work that will shine on for many years to come.

Many musical personalities have come out to pay their tributes to Lynn and her amazing career. Including Kid Rock who grew to have a strong friendship with Lynn. He tweeted his remembrance and paid a loving tribute to his friend.

RIP Miss Loretta. I find it very difficult to put your beautiful soul, talent and friendship into words right now… so I will use the ones you said to me and so many others, so many times…”I love you honey”

Kid Rock pic.twitter.com/QMAJyjS4mK — KidRock (@KidRock) October 4, 2022

Like so many fans, Rock loved Lynn’s music and her incredible life. His followers responded to his heartfelt words in kind.

“What a tremendous loss for so many. Truly a sad day. She will certainly be missed. Prayers to all the friends and family,” said one of his followers. “She was something special. I was at one of her final concerts and she performed right after getting the news George Jones had passed. She sang for him, and it was awesome,” said another lucky enough to see Lynn perform. “It broke my heart seeing of her passing this morning…rest in peace to country music’s leading lady…”

As the news spreads, more and more tributes continue to come from all walks of life. Including legendary broadcaster Dan Rather.

News hits hard with the passing of Loretta Lynn. Her evocative music. Her fierce spirit. A storyteller who used song to channel an America that is quickly vanishing. She was a coal miner’s daughter who sparkled like a diamond — brilliant, unbreakable, and resplendent. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) October 4, 2022

Fellow musical icon Carole King tweeted a tribute to her friend and fellow female legend of music. King wrote, “She was an inspiration,” alongside a candid photo of the fallen icon.

Listening to nothing but Loretta Lynn for the rest of the week. RIP to an absolute icon in country music. Damn. — Parker McCollum (@ParkerMcCollum) October 4, 2022

Tributes also came from many of country music’s biggest current stars who love Lynn’s music and her enduring legacy.