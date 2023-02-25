Kip Moore Announces New Album ‘Damn Love’ and Shares Title Track [LISTEN]

After a three-year hiatus, country crooner Kip Moore is set to make his return with the release of Damn Love. On Friday (Feb. 24), the singer announced that their upcoming project will be available for fans to enjoy on April 28th.

Moore’s newest album, Damn Love, consists of 13 never-before-heard tracks with Moore contributing to all but one as a co-writer. This highly anticipated project was co-produced by the singer and Jaren Johnston from The Cadillac Three while Matt Bubel lent his producing talents to just one track.

On the album, you can find a Moore song entitled “One Heartbeat” which features Ashley McBryde. Other talented individuals who helped craft this impressive track include Johnston, Dan Couch, Chris DeStefano, and Kenton Bryant – all of whom are accomplished songwriters.

On Friday, Moore unveiled the title track of his upcoming album – a song inspired by ’80s rock and composed by Johnston, Gantt, and McNair. This record as well as its accompanying tracks explore the artist’s quest for love.

The theme of Kip Moore’s upcoming album is on full display with the title track

The lead single from his forthcoming fifth studio album, “Damn Love” fuses classic country-pop sensibilities with retro ’80s synths. This creates a sound that’s both timeless and fashionable. Boasting fun lyrics full of singable “woahhs” designed to entertain the audience, this love song indicates the artist’s readiness to embrace new romance again. The track was shared on Youtube.

It’s young, crazy, stupid / It’s two kids and cupid / Target on a heart, arrow right through it / It’s wild, reckless, dumb / Hitchhike, hold out your thumb / Don’t know no better, got the tattoo to prove it, he sings of love’s seduction, reiterating in the song’s chorus, It’ll heal, it’ll kill, it’ll hurt / I hope you’re tough / Damn love…

On his upcoming album, “Damn Love” stands alone as the only song Moore didn’t write himself. Rather, it’s a product of collaboration between producer Jaren Johnston and co-writers Jason Gantt and James McNair.

“I’ve always had a nomadic spirit. At the core of me, that’s what I am. It’s a beautiful life I lead – I don’t take that for granted,” Moore explains in a press release. “But I still crave that companionship down deep in my DNA, and that’s where ‘Damn Love’ comes from. There’s a reason love and relationships have been written about so much – and why they continue to get written about. Because at the core of us, that’s what we desire the most.”

The multi-faceted artist has consistently mesmerized crowds across the globe. He’s had sold-out shows in Australia, South Africa, The U.K., and Europe. He also has a performance at Bonnaroo scheduled for 2023.