Kirstie Alley Dies, Travis Tritt Mourns ‘Cheers’ Star’s Passing at 71

Sad news broke today in the entertainment industry as news of TV and film star Kirstie Alley’s death became public. According to reports, the 71-year-old actress died after a brief battle with cancer. Now stars who knew and worked with the actress are speaking out tonight. Honoring the former Cheers star, mourning the loss. Among these stars sending tributes to the late actress is country singer Travis Tritt.

“Shocked and saddened by the news of Kirstie Alley,” Travis Tritt writes in a Monday evening Twitter post.

Shocked and saddened by the news of Kirstie Alley. https://t.co/7usp1x43R4 — Travis Tritt (@Travistritt) December 6, 2022

Travis Tritt and Kirstie Alley have a history of connecting on the popular social media platform. In one recent tweet, Kirstie Alley joked that the country music star was “responsible for getting the Eagles back together. Tritt has spoken out about how the legendary band reunited after filming a video with him.

“Damn I had no idea @Travistritt that you were responsible for getting the Eagles back together!” Kirstie Alley quips in a February Tweet. “Well done sir, well done!”

“Thank,” the country singer responds. “but all I wanted to do was make a cool video. I had no idea what it would lead to.”

Kirstie Alley’s Children Announce The Actress’s Death

The sad news that Kirstie Alley had passed away hit social media earlier today when her children, True and Lillie Parker announced the news in a statement.

“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer” the statement announces Monday evening. The message goes on to note that this cancer had only recently been discovered.

“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength,” the statement continues of the star.

“leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead.” Alley’s children add. “As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother.”

True and Lillie Parker remember their mother’s inspiring “zest for life” and “eternal joy of creating.”

These are qualities, the actress’s children write that leave them “inspired to live life to the fullest just as she did.”

The statement also adds that she had an unending love for her children, grandchildren, and her “many animals.”

“We thank you for your love and prayers and ask that you respect our privacy at this difficult time,” True and Lillie add in their touching post.