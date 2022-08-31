Kristin Chenoweth Weighs in With One-Word Response to Brittany Aldean-Maren Morris Feud

The aftermath of Brittany Aldean’s Instagram post in which she thanked her parents for “not changing” her gender when she was in her “tomboy phase” continues to rage on days after the original post. Now even more famous names are speaking out, weighing in on the subject. Among these famous faces is singer and actress Kristin Chenoweth who responded to the drama with a very short but powerful message.

The issue stems from a post in which Brittany Aldean shows off her glamorous style in a transition video. The video depicts Brittany, the wife of country music superstar Jason Aldean showing herself sans make-up at first while she begins to apply her makeup. Then, she covers the camera with her foundation brush and when she reappears, Brittany is all made up in full-glam makeup.

However, it wasn’t the video that caused the commotion that followed, but rather the caption Aldean shared with the post.

“I’d really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase,” Brittany Aldean writes in her post. “I love this girly life.”

Not long after Brittany Aldean’s post hit social media country music stars Maren Morris and Cassadee Pope quickly shared their feelings towards the seemingly transphobic comments. Cassadee Pope commented, “you’d think celebs with beauty brands would see the positives in including LGBTQ+ people in their messaging.”

The How You Love Me Now singer continues on to say, “[but] instead here we are, hearing someone compare their “tomboy phase” to someone wanting to transition. Real nice.”

It’s so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human? Sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie. — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) August 26, 2022

Maren Morris responded to Pope’s comment with the message “It’s so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human? Sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie.”

Now, there are plenty of famous faces sharing their take on all of this drama. Even the husbands of the performers at the heart of the feud. And one star, Kristin Chenoweth, commented on the Brittany Aldean drama with a simple “yup” in response to Pope and Morris’s message. This was a comment that said so much with one little word.

Kristin Chenoweth Is A Country Music Icons Top Pick For Future Biopic

Recently, country music icon Dolly Parton discussed who she would pick to star in a biopic about her life. Among these options is actress and performer Kristin Chenoweth.

“I love Kristin Chenoweth,” Dolly Parton says.

“She’s just absolutely fantastic,” the Jolene singer continues.

“Years and years ago, when I was going to do the Broadway musical-I never can get it to how I want it, but I’m still working on it,” she adds. “But I thought she’d be an ideal person to do that.”