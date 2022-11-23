Lady A’s Charles Kelley Shares New Song, a ‘Goodbye Letter to Alcohol’

Lady A singer Charles Kelley is using music to share and process his road to sobriety.

The 41-year-old recently took to Instagram to share a demo for an upcoming song titled As Far as You Could. Kelley penned the lyrics with songwriter and producer Jimmy Robbins and his bandmate Dave Haywood.

In the caption, Kelley explained that the song is his “goodbye letter to alcohol.” He added that the writing process “was very therapeutic.” And he hopes As Far as You Could “can meet someone where they are.”

The lyrics share Charles Kelley’s battle with alcohol and how he depended on it to brave the stage and have the “courage” to introduce himself to his now-wife, Cassie.

He continued by admitting that his addiction helped him feel, but it eventually overtook his life. And now, he needs to leave it behind.

“You helped me make her laugh/’Til you helped me make her cry,” Kelley sings. “You started out a friend/Turned into something else.”

“Cause you took me high/You put up a good fight/But look who’s standing now/Had to almost lose it all before I understood,” the song ends.

Lady A Postpones 2023 Tour to Give Charles Kelley the Opportunity to Beat his Addiction

The demo comes three months after Lady A announced that it would be postponing its 2023 tour to give Charles Kelley the space to heal.

“Being on the road with our fans is our greatest joy. So it was a hard but important decision to make,” Lady A wrote in a statement. “We are a band, but more importantly… we’re family. We’re proud to say that Charles has embarked on a journey to sobriety.”

A few days after the group made his private battle public, Kelley sent a message to his friends and fans on social media and expressed how “grateful” he is to be able to take a break and focus on himself and his family.

“I want to thank everyone who has shown me so much support and encouragement so far on my journey of sobriety,” he wrote on Instagram. “Y’all’s kind words have meant the world to me and really lifted me up over the past few weeks.”

“I can’t wait to get back on the road with Lady A next year. Getting on that stage and being able to see, hear and feel everything through a clearer lens is going to be a gift that I won’t take for granted,” he continued.