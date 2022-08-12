Lady A’s Charles Kelley Speaks Out About His Sobriety Journey, Says He ‘Can’t Wait’ To Get Back on the Road

Lady A’s Charles Kelley is taking some time away to focus on his health. The singer is working on his sobriety and he’s grateful for fans allowing him the grace to do it. Check out his post below.

“I want to thank everyone who has shown me so much support and encouragement so far on my journey of sobriety. Y’alls kind words have meant the world to me and really lifted me up over the past few weeks. I can’t wait to get back on the road with Lady A next year,” he began a Twitter thread.

Getting on that stage and being able to see, hear and feel everything through a clearer lens is going to be a gift that I won’t take for granted. ⁣

I’m grateful for this time to focus on my family and my health.⁣ — Charles Kelley (@charleskelleyla) August 12, 2022

Fans were extremely supportive of Charles Kelley and his efforts to get well.

“You do you until you’re comfortable in your new ‘normal,'” one fan replied.

“Sending you lots of love on this journey,” said another.

“You got this Charles I have faith in you,” replied another.

Charles Kelley and Lady A Postpone Tour

Lady A announced last week that they would postpone their tour in support of Charles Kelley’s path.

“We have decided to postpone our Request Line Tour Until Next Year. Being on the road with our fans is our greatest joy, so it was a hard but important decision to make. We are a band, but more importantly…we’re a family. We’re proud to say that Charles has embarked on a journey to sobriety. So, right now in order to be the healthiest, strongest and most creative band we can be, Lady A will take the time with the support of our families and team of professionals to walk through this together,” the band began their statement.

“It’s early on this road, but we are determined to do what will best set us up for many more years together. We’re grateful for your patience. This update is coming in real time, but in the coming days your point of purchase will be in touch with new ticket information. We’re looking forward to making 2023 our best year yet!” the statement from Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood read.

The band as a whole has released no further statements. But it seems that Charles Kelley is on the path he’s seeking to wellness. Lady A doesn’t really exist without him, so it’s great to see the band all on the same page. To stay up to date on tour news, check out their website.

We may still get new music from Kelley in the meantime. He recently hinted at a collaboration with Breland, and it appears it was finished before he stepped away.