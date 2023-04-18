Lady A Gives Emotional Update on Charles Kelley’s Journey to Sobriety

Lady A bandmate Dave Haywood gave a positive update on Charles Kelley’s battle with alcoholism six months after the country music trio abruptly postponed their Request Line Tour to give Kelley the space and time he needed to heal.

“Charles is nine or 10 months in right now to his journey to sobriety,” Haywood, who has known Kelley since middle school, shared with Chicago Sun Times. “And he’s just doing amazing. I’m so proud of him as a bandmate, but more so as a friend.”

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

On August 4, 2022, the band announced on Instagram that it would be pushing all of the tour’s 30 stops until 2023. The post shared that the bandmates love their fans and the stage. But they were taking a break for Kelley because they’re a “family,” and his health was what mattered most.

“We’re proud to say that Charles has embarked on a journey to sobriety,” reads the post. “So, right now in order to be the healthiest, strongest and most creative band we can be, Lady A will take the time with the support of our families and team of professionals to walk through this together. It’s early on this road. But we are determined to do what will best set us up for many more years together. We’re grateful for your patience.⁣⁣”

Lady A Opens ‘Request Line’ Tour in Nashville, TN

Lady A didn’t immediately know when they’d get back on the road. However, they ended up opening their tour this past weekend at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN.

During the performance, Kelley spoke about the decision to postpone the nationwide tour. He said they’d pushed it longer than they initially planned, and later admitted it was the best decision for everyone.

“I can tell you it was worth the wait because of the heart that we’re putting into this now,” he said, per American Songwriter.

“So, recently I just celebrated nine months of sobriety,” he continued. “It was a long journey. It became obvious to me several times. But I finally did something about it. After working on myself for a little bit I came back and got into the writing room.”

Kelley then offered insight into As Far As You Could, which he wrote during his battle as “a goodbye letter” to alcohol. He then gave an soulful acoustic performance of the song and earned a standing ovation.

As Haywood told Chicago Sun Times, he and songwriter Jimmy Robbins were there when Kelley put the letter to music. And it was one of their most emotional career and personal experiences to date.

“It almost makes me cry now,” he shared. “We were just three grown men crying in a writing room that day, crying about a battle far too many have to go through.”

“I have to give so many props for Charles and his vulnerability and his bravery to share what he’s been through with the world,” he added. “I don’t know if I have a friend that I’ve spoken to that hasn’t indirectly or directly been impacted by addiction.”