Lady A Postpones ‘Request Line’ Tour Until 2023

Lady A postponed its upcoming Request Line Tour so trio member Charles Kelley can focus on a “journey to sobriety.”

The band made the announcement via Instagram on Aug. 4. The full announcement is below.

We have decided to postpone our Request Line Tour until next year. Being on the road with our fans is our greatest joy, so it was a hard but important decision to make. ⁣⁣

We are a band, but more importantly…we’re family. We’re proud to say that Charles has embarked on a journey to sobriety. So, right now in order to be the healthiest, strongest and most creative band we can be, Lady A will take the time with the support of our families and team of professionals to walk through this together. It’s early on this road, but we are determined to do what will best set us up for many more years together. We’re grateful for your patience.⁣⁣

This update is coming in real time, but in the coming days, your point of purchase will be in touch with new ticket information. We’re looking forward to making 2023 our best year yet!⁣⁣

Request Line Tour

Lady A—comprised of Hillary Scott, Dave Haywood, and Charles Kelley—was scheduled to kick off its Request Line Tour with back-to-back shows at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium on Aug. 13 and Aug. 14.

The 21-date tour included stops in Atlanta, Philadelphia, New York, Boston, Dallas, Chicago, and more.

“We’ve been touring for over fifteen years,” said Dave in April. “And have played some of the biggest venues in the world but there’s something truly special about being close to your audience and having the flexibility to include the fans in how the show goes. During our Vegas residency our favorite moments allowed the three of us to talk with the fans and play what they wanted to hear. So we’re taking that spirit and making it a regular part of our shows this year.”

Of course, Lady A has been cranking out country hits since releasing their self-titled debut album in 2008. The trio has sold 18 million albums and scored 11 No. 1 hits. Their monster smash “Need You Know” has been certified 9X Platinum by the RIAA. In addition, Lady A has earned five Grammy Awards and been named CMA Vocal Group of the Year thrice.