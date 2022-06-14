Lady A Suffers Awkward Blooper During 2022 CMA Fest Performance

Lady A helped conclude CMA Fest activities on Sunday at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. The band performed alongside Dierks Bentley, Old Dominion, and Parker McCollum, among others. During the set, the band experienced a glitch while performing their new single, “Summer State of Mind.”

The song came sixth on the night’s setlist, following their 2021 track “What a Song Can Do.” Shortly after beginning the song, Charles Kelley paused the show citing “technical difficulties.” The band reset and urged the crowd to bring more energy than it did the first time. The band forged ahead and performed it a second time with no issues. “Summer State of Mind” will officially hit streamers on June 21.

“Summer officially starts June 21. That also happens to be the day our new song #SummerStateOfMind drops! Pre-order it now at the link up top,” the band shared in a recent Instagram post.

It’s unclear what happened on stage during the performance at CMA Fest. According to Setlist.fm, it was just the second time that the band performed the song live. It debuts on June 10 during a set at Breese Stevens Field in Madison, Wisc. There were cameras rolling on the performance, as ABC will air a CMA Fest special on August 3. The mishap could have come from television production.

On the next song, the band was joined by Breland for their own “Need You Now.” It’s not the first time that Breland has teamed up with Kelley, nor the first time they performed “Need You Now.”

The trio closed their set with “You Look Good” and “Champagne Night.”

Charles Kelley Joins ‘The Marty Smith Podcast’ Ahead of CMA Fest

Before the performance, Lady A co-founder Charles Kelley joined Outsider’s The Marty Smith Podcast to discuss the band’s early days and formation. Kelley talked about moving to Los Angeles briefly to live with his brother Josh. He later moved to Nashville, and the rest was easy.

“Everything just came together,” he told Marty Smith. “And, you know, the rest is kinda history as they say.”

Lady A in 2022

Lady A just wrapped ‘The Bandwagon Tour’ with Miranda Lambert. Following the CMA Fest set, they’ll continue on their own path for the rest of 2022. They’re back at it on June 16 in Lubbock, Tex. at Buddy Holly Hall. They’ll return to Nashville for two dates at Ryman Auditorium on August 13 & 14. The tour rolls on until concluding on October 29 at Old National Centre in Indianapolis, Ind. See all of the 2022 tour dates and find ticket information at Lady A’s website.