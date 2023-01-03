Lady A’s Charles Kelley Celebrates Six Months of Sobriety, Posts Heartfelt Message of Gratitude

Kicking off 2023 with a major milestone, Lady A’s Charles Kelley celebrates six months of sobriety with a heartfelt message to his supporters.

In one of his latest Instagram Stories, Charles Kelley shares the exciting news and shows gratitude for those who have supported his sobriety journey so far.

“Just celebrated six months sober and really grateful for all of you sharing your stories as well,” he captioned the video. The Lady A bandmate then said, “My wife [Cassie] reminded me actually a couple of days ago that I’d hit my six-month sobriety mark. Woo-hoo, couldn’t have done it without her above all my bandmates, so much support, God.”

Charles Kelley also said, “Gosh, I just wanted to say just the comments and the shares from my song As Far as You Could have been just amazing.”

The Lady A bandmate further shared his well-wishes to those on the same sobriety journey he’s on. “I’ve been praying for all of y’all as well. I know a lot of people are going through this journey or have someone that they love going through this journey and it means the world. Just feeling super blessed and just going to try to keep doing the next right thing is what I keep telling myself.”

Charles Kelley goes on to say that he’s really enjoying his journey. “Cannot wait to get back on the road with my bandmates and yeah make some music,” he added. “Love you guys.”

Lady A’s Charles Kelley Previously Opened Up About His Sobriety Journey

In August 2022, Lady A’s Charles Kelley spoke about his sobriety journey. He had stopped drinking earlier in the summer and was focused on his journey leading up to the new year.

“I want to thank everyone who has shown me so much support and encouragement so far on my journey of sobriety,” Charles Kelley stated in a Twitter thread in August. “Y’alls kind words have meant the world to me and really lifted me up over the past few weeks. I can’t wait to get back on the road with Lady A next year.”

After Charles Kelley announced he was planning to seek help for his sobriety, Lady A decided to postpone their Request Line Tour until 2023 in order for Kelley to focus on his journey. The band wrote on Instagram, “We have decided to postpone our Request Line Tour Until Next Year. Being on the road with our fans is our greatest joy, so it was a hard but important decision to make. We are a band, but more importantly…we’re a family.”

Lady A bandmates Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood praised Charles Kelley for beginning his sobriety journey. “So, right now in order to be the healthiest, strongest and most creative band we can be, Lady A will take the time with the support of our families and team of professionals to walk through this together.”