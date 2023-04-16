Lady A’s Charles Kelley Receives Standing Ovation With 9-Month Sobriety Celebration at Tour Launch

Less than a year after he began his sobriety journey, Lady A’s Charles Kelley received a standing ovation while performing his “goodbye letter” to alcohol track As Far As You Could.

The Lady A bandmates announced plans to postpone their Request Line Tour until 2023 so that Kelley could focus on his sobriety. “Being on the road with our fans is our greatest joy, so it was a hard but important decision to make,” the bandmates wrote on Instagram last summer. “We are a band, but more importantly… we’re a family.”

The group kicked off their tour in Nashville on Friday (April 14th) at the Ryman Auditorium. American Songwriter reported that while on stage, Charles Kelley opened up to the audience about his sobriety journey. “We’ve been thinking about this tour for quite some time,” Kelley explained. “And for some reason, we had to delay it just a little bit. But I can tell you it was worth the wait because of the heart that we’re putting into this now.”

Charles Kelley then said he felt like this is the proudest he’s ever been as a Lady A bandmate. “So, recently I just celebrated nine months of sobriety,” he continued to share with the audience. “It was a long journey. It became obvious to me several times but I finally did something about it. After working on myself for a little bit I came back and got into the writing room.”

Kelley opened up about writing in his journal a little goodbye letter to whiskey. “ I said, ‘Whiskey, you took me as far as you could. Now it’s time to put you down.’ The songwriter in me was like, ‘Oh, that’s a really good song lyric.’”

Lady A’s Charles Kelley Said He’s ‘Really Proud’ Of ‘As Far As You Could’

After getting everything out in his journal, Charles Kelley told the Ryman Auditorium audience he was ready to create a song about his sobriety journey. The Lady A bandmate stated he’s proud of As Far As You Could. He wrote the track with Dave Haywood and Jimmy Robbins. “Sometimes it feels a little uncomfortable singing,” Kelley admitted. “But I want to be a little more honest in my songwriting.”

Charles Kelley shared a demo of As Far As You Could last fall on Instagram. He revealed at the time that the writing process for the song was “very therapeutic” and he hoped that the track could meet someone where they are.

The lyrics read, “’Cause you took me high but you sure as hell brought me down/ We said goodbye but I’m gonna see you around/ And to tell the truth, I thought I never would/ But it’s time I finally put you down for good/ ‘Cause you’ve taken me as far as you could.”