Lainey Wilson and Her Band Gather to Play the Hits on CMT’s ‘Campfire Sessions’

As the temps continue to drop, the fire pit keeps looking better. There are few better ways to combat the early sunsets and the nip in the air than gathering around a fire to swap stories and share drinks. The only way to make a gathering like that better is a couple of talented buddies who are willing to break out their instruments and play a few tunes. We’re not all lucky enough to have musicians in our inner circle, though. That’s what makes CMT’s Campfire Sessions so great. It lets us gather ‘round a virtual fire with some of the most talented folks in country music. The latest episode features CMT Breakout Artist of the Year Lainey Wilson.

Most episodes of Campfire Sessions see musicians pulling up a seat by the fire solo. For instance, the last episode featured Charley Crocket, his guitar, and the crackling of the fire. However, Lainey Wilson is breaking the mold. She brought her full band – including her drummer – to the fire.

“Back in 2020, I did a Campfire Sessions with just me and my guitar player. A lot has changed since then and I was excited to come back with my full band and play some newer songs,” Lainey Wilson said. “It doesn’t get much better than getting to sit around a campfire with your band and jam together.”

Lainey Wilson and Her Band Burn Down Campfire Sessions

During the session, Lainey Wilson and her band work through a trio of hits. They start with “Heart Like a Truck” before moving into “Things a Man Oughta Know.” They close the show with “Watermelon Moonshine” from Wilson’s new album Bell Bottom Country.

Hearing the acoustic fireside renditions of these songs is great. Lainey Wilson makes things a little more special by sharing a little about each tune before she plays it.

“Heart Like a Truck”

Lainey Wilson co-penned this song with Dallas Wilson and Trannie Anderson and released it as a single from her latest album Bell Bottom Country.

Before playing “Heart Like a Truck” Lainey Wilson discussed what inspired her to write it. “I wrote this song for anybody and everybody who’s been through heartbreak, hard times, hard luck, you name it. We have all been there. But, it’s about not being afraid and ashamed of the scratches and the dents and the bumps along the way. Instead, be proud of it because that’s what makes you who you are.”

“Things a Man Oughta Know”

The other two songs Lainey Wilson played during her Campfire Sessions set came from her latest album. However, she dipped into her 2021 album Sayin’ What I’m Thinkin’ for this one. Wilson co-wrote this song with Jonathan Singleton and Jason Nix. It was her first chart-topper as a solo artist.

Before getting into the song, she said, “I want to play y’all a song that introduced me to a lot of y’all. This song right here is truly who I am and how I was raised.” Wilson went on to say that the song isn’t about being masculine. “It’s not about whether you can change a flat tire or start a fire or turn a wrench. It’s about having good character, it’s about treating people the way that you want to be treated, and having the courage and discernment to do the right thing. That right there is not something that just a man oughta know. It’s something that we all need to know. Let’s just be kind to each other.”

“Watermelon Moonshine”

Lainey Wilson released “Watermelon Moonshine” in August when she announced Bell Bottom Country. Wilson co-wrote the song with Josh Kear and Jordan Schmidt.

About this one, Wilson said, “It’s about that young, wild, crazy love that we have all experienced at some point in time… This song right here makes me want to grab a drink and reminisce on those bittersweet days.”