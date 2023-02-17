Lainey Wilson and Tractor Supply Co. Launch Program to Nurture the Next Generation of Country Musicians

Tractor Supply Company, together with Lainey Wilson and Opry Entertainment Group, is launching its groundbreaking “Emerging Artists Program”. Joining Wilson are country music artists Ashley McBryde, Jimmie Allen, Dustin Lynch, and Kat & Alex. On Tuesday night, Lainey Wilson took the stage of the Grand Ole Opry to excitedly announce the news, Country Now reports.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

“If you are caught up on Yellowstone, you might have seen me in a Tractor Supply commercial and I am so excited I will be curating Tractor Supply’s inaugural Emerging Artists Program. Some of my friends and fellow talented singer/songwriters are gonna be joining me,” Wilson announced. “I’m talking about Ashley McBryde, I’m talking about Jimmie Allen, Dustin Lynch, and Kat & Alex. Together, with the Opry, we will mentor and help launch the careers of emerging artists. The power of country music is what brings people together and that’s what Tractor Supply is doing through this new program.”

Prior to welcoming budding musicians to submit their songs, Wilson said, “The music business is just like farming: you gotta water and tend the crops in order for them to grow.”

Lainey Wilson is “excited to guide” a budding musician through the program

For over 85 years, Tractor Supply Company has been the preeminent rural lifestyle retailer in America, providing essential services and products for farmers and ranchers alike – as well as anyone who cherishes the experience of living within a rural atmosphere. This year, Wilson is excited to be selecting the program’s participants – an initiative meant to promote and nurture young country music artists whose values are in line with what Tractor Supply refers to as “Life Out Here.”

Kimberley Gardiner, Chief Marketing Officer at Tractor Supply elaborated on the program’s goals in a press statement. “Our Emerging Artists Program will offer emerging artists unparalleled access to Lainey and these other chart-topping artists while opening the door for them to share their music with the world,” said Gardiner. “This program is a wonderful way for us to engage with people across the country – many of them our customers – and support the communities we serve through music. We are excited to see how these up-and-coming artists will translate the spirit of the Out Here lifestyle into song.”

“It really hits home that I get to help an aspiring artist through this program,” Wilson explained in the press statement. “I’m so excited to guide my mentee through this complex music industry as best I can, and I hope we get to build a relationship that lasts a long time. I always say I only take advice from people around me who are where I want to be, so I’m hopeful I can be that person for somebody else through Tractor Supply’s program.”

Budding musicians can submit their original song to tractorsupply.com/emergingartists by March 15th.