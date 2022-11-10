Lainey Wilson Attends 2022 CMA Awards With Her Father After Major Health Scare

Lainey Wilson had a lot to celebrate last night at the CMA Awards. First, the country singer brought one of her biggest fans to the star-studded event: her dad, Brian Wilson. It was also all the more special considering the 60-yer-old had just been discharged from a two-month hospital stint.

Secondly, Wilson was the most-nominated artist at the 56th Annual CMA Awards. For the night, she rocked a mustard yellow suit with her signature bell bottoms with turquoise necklaces to accent her look. Her father donned a navy blue suit and a black cowboy hat. In addition, he was also wearing an eye patch due to recent health events.

The “Things a Man Oughta Know” singer recently opened up about bringing her father as her date to the event during an interview.

“This is a big moment for me and my family,” Wilson admitted. “He went through some medical issues this year and we thought we were gonna lose him. And he’s been working really hard so he could get back up on his feet and do this with me. Because crazy thing is, this was actually his dream when he was a little boy… So he’s been living a little bit vicariously through me and it’s gonna be an exciting moment for me to be able to share that with him and my family. We’ve got tons of things to celebrate.”

Several months ago, her father went into the hospital with a fungal infection, resulting in nine surgeries over a month and a half. However, according to the 2022 CMT Breakout Artist Of The Year, he’s on the mend and “doing great.”

He returned home on Oct. 13 after spending three weeks in a rehabilitation center. During the same interview, the “Heart Like a Truck” singer revealed that her father suffered a stroke while in the hospital and had his left eye and some bones removed because of the infection.

“He’s doing great. He spent two months in a hospital from a fungal infection that completely took out the left side of his face,” she explained. “They had to remove his eye, and they had to remove some bones and stuff in his face. He had a stroke on top of all of that.” She later admitted, “He’s not supposed to be here.”

Despite all the worry about her father, she seemed to be in high spirits during the ceremony. She was the most-nominated artist at the 2022 CMA Awards. She was up for Album of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year, Music Video of the Year, Musical Event of the Year, New Artist of the Year, and Song of the Year. When it was all said and done, she accepted the New Artist of the Year award and the Female Vocalist of the Year award.