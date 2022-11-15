Lainey Wilson Becomes Tractor Supply Co.’s Latest Brand Ambassador

Lainey Wilson’s star has been steadily rising over the last year. CMT named her Breakout Artist of the Year earlier this year. Her latest album Bell Bottom Country is getting praise from critics and fans alike. Last week, Wilson took home Female Vocalist of the Year and New Artist of the Year at the 2022 Country Music Association Awards. Over the weekend, the Louisiana native made her acting debut on the hit show Yellowstone. Next year, she’ll be hitting the road on her first headlining tour.

We got to meet Lainey Wilson’s character Abby during the Yellowstone season five premiere. During a commercial break, some fans also saw an ad showcasing Wilson’s position as Tractor Supply Co.’s newest brand ambassador. If you missed it, you can check out the social media-style video below.

Lainey Wilson isn’t just the new face of Tractor Supply. She will also be heading up the company’s Emerging Artist Program which rolls out in 2023. Wilson and several other country artists will help curate the yearlong program with up-and-coming musicians. The program will help get those artists in front of wider audiences. Wilson and Tractor supply hope to discover unrecognized musicians and launch their careers to influence the future of country music.

Lainey Wilson is the Perfect Person for the Job

The list of country stars who are more suited for this role is short. Lainey Wilson isn’t just a country singer who happens to be on a show that features a ranch. No. Wilson grew up in a small farming community surrounded by cowboys. That upbringing drew her to country music and, later, Yellowstone. “Growing up on a farm in Louisiana made a lasting impact on the outdoor-loving country-hearted woman I am today,” Lainey said in a statement. “I’m honored to be named Tractor Supply’s newest Brand Ambassador and to have the opportunity to curate the Emerging Artist Program. They truly understand who I am at my core and the Life Out Here lifestyle that is so important to me.”

Tractor Supply’s chief marketing officer Kimberly Gardiner spoke about how well Lainey Wilson fit the brand in a statement. “From small-town aspiring songwriter to the fastest-rising, Lainey is the perfect mentor, advocate, and spokesperson for Tractor Supply and our emerging artist program. Growing up in a small farming community and becoming the most-nominated artist at this year’s CMA Awards, Lainey is the definition of ‘Life Out Here.’”

Life Out Here

In the video above, we get the first look at the Life Out Here campaign. Lainey Wilson provides both the face and the soundtrack in the ad. During the clip, we see her living her best life on the farm, riding horses, and visiting her local Tractor Supply. Also, we see her rocking stages while her song “Live Off” plays in the background.