Lainey Wilson Gives Candid Response About Her TikTok-Famous Derriere

When a picture of Lainey Wilson’s backside went viral in December, she publically handled it with humor and grace. But according to a new interview, the unsavory attention initially upset her, and learning to roll with it was her first lesson in being a major star.

“I definitely went down the rabbit hole reading comments,” she told Billboard.

“A year and a half ago, people didn’t give a rat’s a– to say something bad about me,” Wilson continued. “Now, the more well-known you are, the more negative comments you’re going to get. The reason why I take it so personal is because I do believe that words are powerful.”

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

The whole situation started when someone posted a clip of the Heart Like a Truck singer performing on stage. The view zeroed in on Wilson’s rear end in a pair of her signature tight-fitting bell bottoms.

People couldn’t seem to keep their opinions to themselves and they re-posted and commented so much that Lainey Wilson went viral.

As the publication noted, many people went as far as posting photos of their own posteriors while trying to compete with or imitate the singer. Of course, plenty of others took the opportunity to share unpleasant and downright rude messages while judging Wilson’s body.

Still, Lainey Wilson never gave trolls the satisfaction of a response. Instead, she smiled and laughed at herself with a few social media posts of her own.

Lainey Wilson Took the Attention in Stride

On December 15, the singer took to Instagram to promote her album, Bellbottom Country. And in a video, she finally broke her silence on the fiasco.

“I can’t even scroll on my TikTok without seeing my fat butt on everything,” she said in jest. “It says, ‘#trend.’”

“Whatever brings the people in,” she continued, wide-eyed. “But I’m just telling you all, go check out my record, Bell Bottom Country. Happy to have you either way.”

During her time in the social media limelight, Wilson made her screen side debut in four episodes of Yellowstone, and she was coming off of a big year on the awards circuit. Because of her up-and-coming star status, it took a while for the situation to cool down.

Nonetheless, Wilson kept her wits about her and even made the attention the “butt” of her New Year’s resolution joke.

“This year’s resolution is going to be to maintain my big ass so more people can kiss it,’” she wrote on Twitter on Jan. 1st. “Love y’all. Happy New Year.”