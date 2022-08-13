Lainey Wilson Has Us Sipping ‘Watermelon Moonshine’ and Waiting on Her New Album

Lainey Wilson keeps churning out new music. “Heart Like a Truck” is still climbing the country charts, and now she’s giving us “Watermelon Moonshine.” The new single comes along with the news that a new album arrives on October 28. The new album is titled Bell Bottom Country. Check out the new single below.

Lainey Wilson’s second album features 14 tracks. “Watermelon Moonshine” and “Heart Like a Truck” are among the collection. She co-wrote all but one of the tracks. The one she didn’t write is a cover of “What’s Up?” which was popularized by 4 Non Blondes and written by Linda Perry. Among some of the other new tracks we’re eager to hear are “Hillbilly Hippie,” “Me, You and Jesus” and “Those Boots (Deddy’s Song).”

Wilson’s “Deddy” has battled health issues in recent weeks. She took a break from touring to be at his side when she received the news. But she returned to the road while he continues his battle. She said that he’d want her to work, so she’s going to work. Lainey Wilson has a deep love and admiration for her father, whom she’s called her “cowboy.” She says that he’s “the toughest man I know,” and that he won’t go down without a fight.

She grew up on a farm in rural Louisiana, and the lifestyle quickly made her a fan of the Paramount series Yellowstone long before she became part of its cast. The new season features Wilson, and it debuts on November 13.

It’s been a huge year for Lainey Wilson. In addition to big performances at Stagecoach and CMA Fest, she was part of a big celebration of 90s country at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville. Wilson covered a Travis Tritt classic.

Lainey Wilson is Back on the Road

There’s a good chance that Lainey Wilson will give audiences a peek at the new songs as she continues touring through the rest of the year. She has several most festival and fair dates this summer, and later, she joins Jon Pardi for his tour.

Her next performance is at Bettie James Fest at Hudson Fields in Delaware on Saturday. She hops on Pardi’s tour on August 20 at The Mill in Terre Haute, Ind. Hailey Whitters is also on most of those dates with Pardi and Lainey Wilson. Whitters is not, however, on the Nashville date at Ascend Amphitheater on October 1. Later this year, she heads out with Luke Combs for several dates. The first one is at North Charleston Coliseum and Performing Arts Center in South Carolina on October 14. She’s booked up through November 18, where she’ll wrap in San Diego. Check out her entire schedule and get ticket information at her website.