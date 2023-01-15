Lainey Wilson Invites On-screen ‘Yellowstone’ Boyfriend Ian Bohen on Stage: VIDEO

At her sold-out show in San Jose, California, Lainey Wilson thrilled fans by bringing out a special guest from Yellowstone. On Thursday, January 12th, Wilson graced the stage of her Country With A Flare Tour to introduce Ian Bohen–who portrays Ryan in Paramount’s popular series Yellowstone–to an enthusiastic crowd. The footage was shared on Instagram.

“Abby and Ryan showed up at a Lainey Wilson concert last night.” Wilson wrote alongside the clip. “I got to play a musician named Abby, and I pretty much got to be myself,” she says in the clip. “I got to wear my bell bottoms…. got to sing my own songs and I tell ya I have met some of the best people in that cast and crew. And I got somebody here tonight, who’s Abby’s true love. Y’all give it up for Ryan on Yellowstone.”

As Bohen stepped on the stage, Wilson welcomed him to the audience of roaring fans and familiarized them with the actor “This dude right here has become one of my best friends. He is one of the most talented people I have ever met on the face of the earth. He has taught me so much just from being around him. Y’all give it up for Ian Bohen.”

She went on to jest about their tv relationship while giggling uproariously.“Y’all saw us make out in episodes 6 and 7,” Wilson said. She even teased a donation ammount to make it happen. “20 dollars is 20 dollars ain’t that right?” she quipped. Bohen then stepped off the stage and the music started back up.

Yellowstone fans gushed over seeing Lainey Wilson on stage with her tv boyfriend

Of course, fans were thrilled to see the two Yellowstone stars share the stage. “OMG JUST GET TOGETHER ALREADY!!!”, one fan gushed. Another Yellowstone viewer also yearned to see the pair united off-camera. “Can y’all please date in real life,” they wrote. “[Bohen] is head over boots for you. You can see it in his face,” another fan insisted.

On top of her portrayal on Yellowstone, Wilson has also showcased several of her own songs on the show such as “Smell Like Smoke,” “Watermelon Moonshine,” and the anthem “Hold My Halo”. Wilson’s “Country With A Flare Tour” is currently selling out venues around the US, beginning in Spokane, Washington on January 4th at the Knitting Factory. This is Wilson’s inaugural headline tour, which leads up to the grand finale in Columbus, Ohio at The Bluestone on March 31st.

Every track on Bell Bottom Country was co-written by Wilson, excluding a cover of a 4 Non-Blondes tune. Furthermore, Wilson will be joining Luke Combs on his exuberant 2023 stadium tour. This grand event commences March 25th at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX, and concludes July 29th at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA with Riley Green, Flatland Cavalry, and Brent Cobb accompanying them along the way.