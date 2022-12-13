Lainey Wilson Says She’s ‘Just Getting Started’ After Her ‘Yellowstone’ Gig

Lainey Wilson is killing it this year. After years of grinding, hard work, and grit she’s finally getting the recognition she deserves. CMT named her Breakout Artist of the Year. She took home Female Vocalist of the Year and New Artist of the Year at the 2022 CMA Awards. More recently, Wilson dropped her latest album Bell Bottom Country to praise from critics and fans alike. That same day, she announced her first-ever headlining tour. Finally, last month, Wilson made her acting debut on the hit show Yellowstone.

Yellowstone isn’t just one of the most popular shows going right now. It is also one of Lainey Wilson’s favorite shows. Before landing her role in the series, she talked about how watching it made her feel right at home. The Louisiana native grew up on a ranch around cowboys. So, the characters on Taylor Sheridan’s hit show almost felt like family to her.

So, it’s safe to say that Lainey Wilson’s career is growing by leaps and bounds. However, she’s not one to rest on her laurels. Recently, the rising country star sat down with Fox News to talk about her role in Yellowstone and the future.

What’s Next for Lainey Wilson?

At this point, no one would blame Lainey Wilson if she wanted to kick back and soak up her success. However, that’s not her style. Throughout her career, Wilson proved that she has one hell of a work ethic and success isn’t going to change that.

“We’re working hard just to work harder,” she told the news outlet. “Now it’s time to roll up our sleeves. I‘m trying all these new things, even Yellowstone, my first acting gig. I’m excited to see what the next step is.”

It wouldn’t be surprising to learn that Lainey Wilson has a grand plan for the future that she’s keeping to herself. Fortunately, we already know a few things that Lainey has lined up for the coming year.

For instance, Lainey Wilson is Tractor Supply Co.’s newest brand ambassador. She won’t just be the face of the company, though. Wilson will be heading up their Emerging Artist Program starting in 2023. The program will help get up-and-coming artists in front of wider audiences.

Additionally, Lainey Wilson will be embarking on her first-ever headlining tour in January. Check out the tour dates below and head to her website for tickets and more information.