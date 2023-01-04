Lainey Wilson, Lauren Alaina Ignite Country Trend About Having the ‘Biggest Peach’

It looks like Lainey Wilson is heading into the new year feeling just peachy. As her fans will know, the Louisiana native got a lot of attention at the end of last year— but not so much for her work as an artist. Instead, she blew up on TikTok thanks to her God-given assets. The “Heart Like A Truck” singer recently said on an Instagram reel that every time she opens up her “For You Page” on TikTok, all she sees is her “fat butt on everything.”

While the 30-year-old says she’s okay with “whatever brings people in,” she wants people to focus less on her behind and more on her latest record, Bell Bottom Country. Despite the cheeky social media posts, Wilson admits she’s happy she’s garnering more fans. “However you found me, I’m happy. I’m happy you’re here,” she recently wrote online.

She continued on her reel: “Y’all see what I did with Bell Bottom Country? See what I did? We didn’t even plan that, but, you know what? The Lord has a way of working things out.”

Before, Wilson tweeted out her goals for 2023. “This year’s resolution is going to be to maintain my big ass so more people can kiss it,” she wrote with a laughing emoji. “Love y’all. Happy new year”

In addition, fellow country star and Wilson’s pal Lauren Alaina posted a clip showing her rear end.

“Hey, @laineywilsonmusic Where’d ya get that license? I’m trying to get one, BUTT I’m not sure where. Can I borrow yours?” she wrote in the caption.

Fellow country stars, fans, try their hand at Lainey Wilson’s tush trend

Then, the Watermelon Moonshine singer wrote, “The biggest peach I’ve ever seen. I can’t see mine cause it’s behind my back.” Later, Madeline Edwards, who is a member of CMT’s Next Women of Country, tweeted that she was with Wilson “on this one.”

In addition, on Instagram, she wrote, “Wishing everyone their dream donk in the new year.”

Now, it seems like the trend has spread to the fans at home. On Tuesday, Edwards shared a clip of one of her fans showing off her hind end, writing, “Y’all don’t play with me. I’m the closest your gunna get to that Lainey Wilson dump truck.”

Later, Wilson replied to the video, looking as if she was shocked at the similarities between their cabooses. “We definitely kin,” declared Wilson, adding, “Mama and daddy didn’t tell me I had another sister.”

Beyond staying busy with chit-chat about her behind, Wilson is also proud of her latest album, Bell Bottom Country, which she released last year. The album spawned several country hits, including “Heart Like a Truck.” In addition, she made her acting debut when she booked a guest spot on the hit show, “Yellowstone.” She also won big at award shows, taking home the title of last year’s CMA’s Female Vocalist of the Year and New Artist of the Year, ACM’s New Female Artist of the Year, and CMT’s “Breakout Artist of the Year.”