Lainey Wilson Makes Country Music History This Week With Multiple Songs in Top 10

Lainey Wilson hit big at country radio with her 2021 single, “Things A Man Oughta Know.” Since then, she’s essentially shot to superstardom, not only in music but also in television, making her acting debut in Taylor Sheridan‘s hit western drama, Yellowstone, this past season. This week, Lainey Wilson made history, claiming multiple spots in the Top 10 at country radio as the first female artist in over a decade to do so.

Per a Twitter post from US Radio Updater, Lainey Wilson parked herself among country radio’s Top 10 with two very different truck-themed songs. Of the accomplishment, the outlet stated, “She becomes the female artist in over a decade to achieve this feat.”

Sitting at No. 7 is the lead single off of Wilson’s brand new album, Bell Bottom Country, “Heart Like a Truck.”

Country Now reports “Heart Like a Truck” was co-written by Wilson herself as well as songwriters Trannie Anderson and Dallas Wilson.

Lainey Wilson’s second project among the Top 10 is her chilling duet with renowned singer-songwriter HARDY, “wait in the truck.”

Extremely different from the lyrics contained within “Heart Like a Truck,” “wait in the truck” explores topics of domestic abuse. “wait in the truck” features as part of HARDY’s all-new 17-song album the mockingbird & THE CROW.

Why Lainey Wilson Was the Perfect Fit for ‘Wait in the Truck’:

Lainey Wilson’s “Heart Like a Truck” certainly has a way of connecting with people as heartache and loss are such popular emotions and feelings. However, HARDY, upon releasing “wait in the truck,” aimed to drive home for listeners a very important message. And that’s why he chose Lainey Wilson to feature in the duet with him.

In a recent interview, HARDY explained what made Lainey Wilson the perfect fit for their powerful duet.

“We sat around and talked about other people and this person and that person,” the “BOOTS” singer said while reflecting on writing the hit song with songwriter Hunter Phelps. He explained, “I don’t mean this out of any disrespect, but Lainey is that girl. She’s the most authentic.”

He further reflected on the power of Lainey Wilson’s vocals on the song.

“I believe her voice when she sings it,” HARDY continued, “that it actually happened to her, which it didn’t, thankfully.”

Still, with such powerfully raw lyrics, it’s important they connect in the right way with listeners.

“I wanted that song to move people and help people get through a hard time. And I knew that her voice was going to be the voice that makes people believe it, which makes people relate it to themselves more.”

Given all these factors, the award-winning songwriter said that, essentially, it was “always” going to be Lainey Wilson featuring on that song.